Jazz Bear conducts the singing of Happy Birthday before awarding Herriman High School teacher Randy Kammerman, who has a birthday coming up, with the Utah Jazz Most Valuable Educator award at Herriman High School in Herriman on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

The Utah Jazz Bear visited Herriman High School on Thursday to acknowledge business and marketing teacher Randall Kammerman as a 2024-25 “most valuable educator.”

Armed with a confetti cannon, the Jazz mascot presented the high school teacher with his award during one of his business classes. Coincidentally, the event took place just a few days before his birthday, so Jazz Bear also led the crowd in singing him “Happy Birthday to You” and signed a large birthday banner the students laid out for him.

In addition to being titled the Utah Jazz Most Valuable Educator, Kammerman also received a $1,000 classroom grant, two tickets to a Jazz game with dinner in the Toyota Club, and a personalized Jazz jersey.

The Utah Jazz partnered with education technology company Instructure to award 10 local educators during the 2024-25 season who have made an impact in their communities by supporting student growth and achievement. Kammerman received the award after being nominated by students, parents and fellow teachers for being an outstanding and inspirational educator.

When it comes to his role as mentor to his students, Kammerman said he remembers the teachers he had as a high school student who truly cared about not only his grades but his life.

“He ​really ​cares ​so ​much ​about ​the ​students ​and ​dedicates ​so ​much ​of ​his ​time ​to ​helping ​them ​get ​what ​they ​want,” said Elizabeth Anderson, Herriman High senior. “He ​always ​says ​he ​doesn’t ​actually ​care ​if ​we ​win (competitions); he ​cares ​if ​we ​are ​happy ​and ​if ​we ​make ​friends. And ​I ​like ​that ​even ​though ​he’s ​a ​teacher, ​he ​cares ​about ​me ​as ​a ​person.”

While he teaches an array of business and marketing classes, Kammerman is best known as the adviser for the school’s DECA chapter, an organization that prepares students for careers in business, marketing, finance, hospitality and management. He set the record in Utah for having the most students sent to nationals when 51 students qualified to compete against other DECA chapters in a nationwide competition this year.

Jazz Bear arrives to recognize Herriman High School teacher Randy Kammerman as Utah Jazz Most Valuable Educator at Herriman High School in Herriman on Thursday, March 13, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

As a lifelong Jazz fan and sports fanatic, Kammerman has a coach-like philosophy when it comes to teaching and emphasizes making small but consistent changes for exponential growth.

“You’ve ​got ​to ​get ​smarter ​every ​day, and ​then ​it ​adds ​up ​in ​the ​end, and ​you ​have ​big ​wins,” he said. ​“This ​is ​weird, ​but when ​we ​had ​51 ​kids ​make ​nationals, ​I ​just ​said, ‘​We’re ​not ​the ​smartest, ​but ​we’re ​the ​hardest ​working ​kids ​in ​the ​state.’ ​And ​that’s ​essentially ​what ​it ​is: Our ​kids ​outwork ​everyone ​and that ​makes​ us ​pretty successful.”

Anderson said her experience as one of Kammerman’s students has left a significant impact on her life. Before joining DECA and taking business classes from Kammerman, she never considered a future career in business. Now she plans to study business at college and hopes to start her own business one day.

“​He’s ​really ​changed ​my ​career ​path ​and ​made ​me ​​a ​hard ​worker,” Anderson said. “​He’s ​the ​type ​of ​teacher that really ​likes ​to ​keep ​in ​touch ​with ​his ​students. ... He absolutely ​will ​be ​​a ​teacher ​that ​I ​actually ​remember ​from ​high ​school.”

When asked what lesson he hopes his students take from his time as their teacher, Kammerman’s response is simple: “Be ​the ​hardest ​working ​person ​in ​the ​room, ​all ​the ​time.”

Kammerman will be recognized on the court for his achievement at the Utah Jazz game on Monday, March 17.