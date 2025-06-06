University of Utah President Taylor Randall and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Mitzi Montoya sit and present their strategic reinvestment plans to the Utah Board of Higher Education at the Granite School District offices in South Salt Lake on Friday, June 6, 2025.

Friday’s Utah Board of Higher Education meeting offered telling glimpses into the academic future of the state’s public colleges and universities.

Earlier this year, the Legislature passed House Bill 265 — the so-called “strategic reinvestment” initiative requiring Utah’s eight public colleges and universities to reallocate millions of dollars to programs determined to be of highest value to both students and Utah’s economy.

On Friday, representatives from the state’s eight degree-granting public schools presented their strategic reinvestment plans to the board.

There’s much on the line.

If the schools’ respective plans are approved by the Board of Higher Education and, in the coming months, by the Legislature, they can reclaim the 10% of their annual budget that was cut during the recent legislative session.

University of Utah President Taylor Randall and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Mitzi Montoya sit and present their strategic reinvestment plans to the Utah Board of Higher Education at the Granite School District offices in South Salt Lake on Friday, June 6, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Each of Utah’s schools are, of course, unique in size, funding and mission. Their respective reinvestment plans reflect those differences. But there were shared similarities Friday.

First, the institutional changes demanded by HB265 certainly exact some pain. Jobs, academic programs and colleges are being cut to reinvest in other areas.

But higher education leaders also said the legislation presents opportunities to decide how to best serve the state’s students — professionally and personally — in an ever-evolving world.

A statement Friday from University of Utah President Taylor Randall speaks to a “moment of reinvention” in higher education:

“My support for these moves is not only about legislative compliance and fiscal responsibility — it is also a reflection of my commitment to the vision of where the University of Utah needs to go to be an impact university," Randall said.

The state-imposed reallocation/reinvestment plans will occur over a three-year period.

At least 30% of the reallocated dollars must be deployed by each school in fiscal year 2026. At least 70% in 2027. And 100% in 2028.

Here are highlights of each school’s Strategic Reinvestment Plan presentations:

Celebrating its 175th anniversary this year, the University of Utah has a student body of almost 37,000.

The state’s flagship institution of higher learning has the largest HB265 reallocation burden: More than $19.5 million.

The University of Utah’s strategic reinvestment plan remains a work in progress. The school is still finalizing its reallocation targets for fiscal years 2027 and 2028 — “Phase 2” and “Phase 3.”

The board on Friday approved the school’s reinvestment plan, conditional on the institution returning by September with sufficient details.

Randall said the time extension is needed because of the volatility facing “Research 1” universities due to changes implemented by the Trump administration.

On a daily basis, “there are tens of millions of dollars of grants moving back and forth,” he said.

“Those actually affect staffing decisions and faculty decisions. So we are grateful that you’ve allowed us some time to let some of those things settle down.”

The University of Utah’s “Phase 1” reinvestment plan includes reallocation investments in engineering; advancing responsible AI and biotechnology; boosting programs that address the critical nursing shortage; and strengthening General Education by focusing on civic responsibility and building durable skills such as critical thinking and conflict resolution.

The University’s “Phase 1” disinvestments will come largely by implementing improved efficiencies in administration and administrative support areas.

Meanwhile, scores of courses and programs at the University of Utah are being sunset across a variety of colleges — including graduate programs in educational psychology, bioengineering, modern dance, Middle East Studies, sociology/criminology and neurobiology.

Looking forward, Randall said the school’s finalized reinvestment plan will look at maximizing shared services opportunities while also examining program and college redesigns and early retirement opportunities for employees.

The state’s sole land-grant university with a statewide enrollment of almost 29,000, USU is required by HB265 to reallocate approximately $12.6 million.

School leaders are concentrating their changes on three broad categories: Technologies and Careers for the Future (i.e., addressing critical needs in engineering, artificial intelligence, computing, and analytics); Health and Wellbeing Workforce; and improving Student Access, Success & Outcomes.

Proposed reallocations include new faculty positions in AI and data science, a new school of computing, a new chemical engineering program and the expansion of the school’s aviation program.

In health care, USU proposes to expand mental health and well-being programs and its nursing program — while creating a new College of Health and Human Sciences and a new Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

Investments are also planned in Student Success Support programming and USU’s Online Enterprise.

USU’s proposed plan does include significant personnel costs.

Approximately 120 Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) positions are slated for elimination — including positions in school administration, staff and faculty.

(Note: FTEs do not represent, number-to-number, full-time employees.)

Several USU programs, degrees and certificates are expected to be discontinued — including bachelor’s degrees in American Studies, agriculture communication, deaf education; master’s degrees in financial economics, fitness promotion; and an associate’s degree in theatre offered at the school’s Price, Utah, campus.

USU’s Interim President Alan Smith aptly noted the mix of challenges and opportunities offered by HB265.

“Hard things,” he said, “lead to adaptation.”

The state’s largest community college with an enrollment of almost 25,000 students, SLCC is required by HB265 to reallocate approximately $5.2 million.

SLCC is focusing on three “major outcomes” in support of the bill’s goals to align funding to evolving student and workforce needs:

1 - Reinvesting in workforce and high-demand transfer programs — including over $2 million reinvested in technical programs, almost $1 million in the Gail Miller Business School and $586,000 in the School of Health Sciences.

2 - Reducing administrative overhead costs to reinvest in instruction programs by, in part, eliminating five administrator positions and through consolidation.

3 – And centering student outcomes in the decision-making process — prompting almost $600,000 in additional reductions that went beyond HB265’s budget reduction requirements.

SLCC’s proposal would result in decreasing the number of instructional offerings from 195 to 147 total certificate and degree programs, while also consolidating the School of Arts, Communication & Media.

The changes are expected to impact 50 full-time and part-time employees. Fifteen are vacant positions — 35 are slated for layoffs.

Many employees impacted by layoffs will have opportunities to transfer to another position at the school — or pursue a retirement option, according to the school.

Five new SLCC faculty positions will be added, through reinvestment.

Almost 5,000 students are pursuing higher education opportunities at Snow College.

The Ephraim-based community college is required by HB265 to reallocate $1.7 million over the next three years.

Plan highlights include expanding the school’s prison education program, the elementary education program, the respiratory therapy program — and the creation of several new programs, including Pre-Architecture & Drafting, Strategic Communication and Public Relations, Commercial Driver’s License and Rural Entrepreneurship.

Additionally, there are plans for 12 “reinvested” positions in the works.

Meanwhile, several academic programs are slated for disinvestment — including French, Italian and Media Studies.

There will be 11 jobs eliminated — including positions in information technology and student affairs. However, there were no involuntary separations or forced layoffs.

One vice president position was eliminated at Snow.

Located in St. George, Utah Tech University has enjoyed steady enrollment growth in recent years. Today’s UT student body is over 11,000.

HB265 requires UT to reallocate $2.5 million over the course of its implementation.

UT’s plan aims to meet workforce demands, while increasing enrollment — including adding 19 faculty and instructional staff positions in high-demand areas such as business, engineering, psychology, health sciences and digital media programs.

The school also plans to add an Associate Dean for Arts.

Reductions are being made, in part, by eliminating several staff, faculty and administrative positions — including the school’s Executive Director of Strategic Partnerships, one Spanish Education and one Theater Directing faculty member; and one school dean and five administrative support positions.

The direction of HB265, said newly installed president Shane Smeed, helps UT “strengthen and accelerate UT’s pursuit of polytechnic mission and value.”

Home to almost 14,000 students, SUU is required to reallocate $3.1 million.

The school’s plan focuses primarily on Utah’s workforce needs and identifying emerging student opportunities.

Multiple faculty positions, for example, are being added to the school’s business, STEM, health care, and innovative tech programs.

Several new positions are also being created to enhance student support as they prepare for careers.

Meanwhile, 25 positions are being eliminated in several fields — including chemistry, biology, history and math.

Twenty-four academic programs are being eliminated.

Majors slated for elimination include Philosophy, French, French Education and Art History. The Arts Administration (face-to-face) and Athletic Training master’s programs are also being cut.

Several associate degree programs — including many which were already slated for eventual elimination — are also being dropped.

Also, SUU’s College of Engineering & Computational Sciences will be combined with the College of Natural Sciences.

“This has been a good thing to get us looking to the future,” said SUU President Mindy Benson.

Weber State University, which has experienced record growth in recent years, enrolls approximately 27,000 students.

The Ogden institution is required by HB265 to reallocate approximately $6.7 million.

Forty-nine positions are being cut: 11 administrative positions, 10 staff positions and 28 salaried faculty — with most of the faculty cuts coming from the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences and the Lindquist College of Arts & Humanities.

Several administrative slots are also being reduced — including the school’s Assistant Vice President for Regional Partnerships and the executive director for Academic Support Centers & Programs.

Meanwhile, dozens of majors, certificates and minors are being eliminated — including majors in Applied Physics, Dance Education, Geography, German and Computer Science Teaching.

Reallocation highlights at WSU include more than $800,000 going towards academic advising support; $685,000 for high need health profession areas; more than $2.6 million to support, in part, the development of sub-120 hour degree programs; initiatives to enhance students’ academic experiences; and development of new credentials aligning with Talent Ready Utah Occupational Priority List.

WSU also plans to establish a new associate dean position within the Dumke College of Health Professions, specifically focused on nursing.

The state’s largest university with an enrollment of almost 47,000 students, UVU is required by the state to reallocate approximately $8.9 million.

During their presentation Friday, UVU leaders say they have been implementing efficiency-focused decisions long before HB265 — reducing, in recent years, a number of academic schools/colleges and discontinuing the English Language Learning Program.

And last October, the school implemented a campus-wide hiring freeze to manage budgets.

Still, this year’s Legislative actions are taking a toll at the Orem institution.

Forty-five employee positions are being eliminated. Thirteen of those jobs were already vacant.

Meanwhile, several specific academic programs are slated for cuts — including a specialized associate’s degree in business; certificates in woodworking/cabinetry and administrative information support; and a nursing education Master’s degree.

Expenditures are also being reduced in UVU’s Academic Affairs departments — including the Innovation Academy and Program Assessment budgets.

Other highlighted areas of UVU’s reinvestment plan include: