Entertainment

A set photo from “The Batman.”
Movies
‘The Batman’ ticket costs more at some theaters. George Lucas and Steven Spielberg predicted this would happen
George Lucas and Steven Spielberg knew movie theater ticket prices would rise eventually.
By Herb Scribner
Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and violinist Jenny Oaks Baker have released a music video collaboration.
Faith
See the music video featuring a medley of spirituals by Condoleezza Rice and Jenny Oaks Baker
By Trent Toone
A photo of the WWE 2K22 MyFaction mode, which allows gamers to build their own factions or teams.
Entertainment
WWE 2K22 previews new MyFaction mode. Here’s what to expect
By Herb Scribner
The Walt Disney Co. logo.
Entertainment
Disney+ will soon have an ad-supported subscription service
Disney+, normally ad-free, will have a new subscription with ads.
By Herb Scribner
March 4, 2022 10:15 a.m. MST
mrbeast.jpg
Entertainment
Highest paid YouTuber MrBeast shares the formula for going viral
YouTube MrBeast knows how work the YouTube algorithm perfectly and he can teach you, too.
By Gitanjali Poonia
March 3, 2022 9:59 p.m. MST
A poster for “The Batman” featuring Batman and Catwoman.
Movies
‘The Batman’ post-credit moment, explained
What you should know about ‘The Batman’ post-credits scene
By Herb Scribner
March 3, 2022 9 p.m. MST
The new logo for “The Batman.”
Movies
‘The Batman’: Does the Joker show up at all?
Rumors about the Joker in ‘The Batman’ have existed since production began. So is the Joker in the new movie?
By Herb Scribner
March 3, 2022 7 p.m. MST
Brandon Sanderson, a Utah-based author, announces his Kickstarter campaign to fund 4 secret novels. He raised more than $19 million in two days.
Entertainment
Brandon Sanderson’s Kickstarter goal was $1 million. His fans gave him that and millions more
Utah author Brandon Sanderson only asked for $1 million to fund 4 secret novels. He raised that in 35 minutes. Two days later he had more than $19 million and counting.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 4:20 p.m. MST
The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo
Culture
Investigation: Does TikTok have a bad effect on kids’ mental health?
Several states launch investigations into TikTok’s effect on the health of children.
By Ashley Nash
March 3, 2022 1 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
People stand on a line next to the PlayStation booth.
U.S. & World
Ukraine asks game developers to ban Russian players
Ukrainian deputy prime minister urges major game developers to withdraw from the Russian market in light of the invasion.
By Ashley Nash
March 3, 2022 8:26 a.m. MST
Netflix has entered a multi-year feature film deal.
Entertainment
‘Lupin’ — a show about a master thief — restarts production after theft on set
What happened on the set of ‘Lupin’ recently?
By Herb Scribner
March 3, 2022 5 a.m. MST
Contestants from “The Bachelor” season 26.
Entertainment
How much does it cost to be on ‘The Bachelor’?
One contestant from Season 26 revealed the actual money she spent on clothes, shoes, hair and makeup to be on ‘The Bachelor.’
By Gitanjali Poonia
March 2, 2022 4 p.m. MST
A poster for “The Batman” featuring Batman and Catwoman.
Movies
‘The Batman’ tickets cost more at AMC theaters. Here’s why
‘The Batman’ costs more at AMC theaters right now.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 3 p.m. MST
AAAABfwsE517Wz_KVHrTxTGwPi6XLtkKspuTrKomDKin9hHrNSe_Zrwtw_rUXBodA2B_e9jNTpn1DaPS8FvlVXHDExwbLtib5xDxHXXNQgyOxtmUe1AxYt2_oo8sySVlbw.jpg
Entertainment
‘Tinder Swindler’ gets sued. Here’s what we know
Simon Leviev, ‘The Tinder Swindler,’ is getting sued by the real Leviev family for allegedly using their last name to defraud women
By Gitanjali Poonia
March 2, 2022 2 p.m. MST
Bison from Yellowstone National Park.
Television
‘Yellowstone’ star Kevin Costner to narrate new Fox Nation show about Yellowstone National Park
Kevin Costner has signed with Fox Nation for a new show about Yellowstone National Park.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 5 a.m. MST
Brandon Sanderson in American Fork, Utah.
Books
Brandon Sanderson is releasing four secret novels. Here’s what we know
Brandon Sanderson worked on four secret novels in the last few years. Here’s how to find them.
By Herb Scribner
March 1, 2022 3 p.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2022_01_30_at_10.05.09_PM.png
Entertainment
Cheating on Wordle is up since NYT bought it
Many have complained that Wordle became harder after The New York Times acquisition. A new study shows that cheating on the word-guessing game is up 196%.
By Gitanjali Poonia
March 1, 2022 2 p.m. MST
Charlie Cox in “Marvel’s Daredevil.”
Television
Disney+ will update parental controls as it adds more Marvel live-action series
Disney+ will add ‘Daredevil,’ ‘Jessica Jones,’ ‘Luke Cage,’ and more
By Herb Scribner
March 1, 2022 9:54 a.m. MST
Matthew Hydzik plays the Renaissance rock star Shakespeare.
Arts
Pioneer Theatre Company’s ‘Something Rotten!’ is something that reminds us of the magic of theater
A comedic ode to musicals that even The Bard would be proud of.
By KellieAnn Halvorsen
March 1, 2022 9:44 a.m. MST
People stand on the red carpet at the LDS Film Festival, which is scheduled for March 2-5 at the SCERA Center for the Arts in Orem, Utah.
Entertainment
The remarkable story of an Olympic swimmer and surfing pioneer headlines LDS Film Festival
“Waterman,” the true story of Olympic swimmer and surfing pioneer Duke Kahanamoku, will be the featured opening film at this year’s LDS Film Festival.
By Trent Toone
Feb 28, 2022 6:01 p.m. MST
The Walt Disney Co. logo.
Movies
Disney to delay releases in Russia over Ukraine crisis
What to know about Disney’s release schedule in Ukraine.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 28, 2022 5:30 p.m. MST
Ruby O’Reilly, played by Zoe Wiesenthal, stands at the well in BYUtv’s “Ruby at the Well.”
Entertainment
The story behind BYUtv’s newest family drama, ‘Ruby and the Well’
The creators of BYUtv’s newest drama, “Ruby and the Well,” Brian and LeeAnne Adams, explain how they developed the show over the last 14 years.
By Trent Toone
Feb 25, 2022 11:08 a.m. MST
Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.
Entertainment
Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Disney World: What to expect
Multiple reports are revealing what to expect on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel experience
By Herb Scribner
Feb 25, 2022 10:15 a.m. MST
Charlie Cox in Daredevil (2015).
Television
Is Daredevil coming back to the MCU? Here’s what we know
‘Daredevil’ star Charlie Cox talked about the possibility for more Daredevil in the MCU.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 24, 2022 7 p.m. MST
1920_161762_101_100_0033_bc870341_1200x675.jpeg
Television
Disney revives beloved animated show ‘The Proud Family’
‘The Proud Family’ is back and this time, they are ‘louder and pro.uder’
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 24, 2022 1:31 p.m. MST
Kanye West appears in California.
Music
Where to find Kanye West’s new album, ‘Donda 2’
Kanye West announced where people can stream ‘Donda 2.’
By Herb Scribner
Feb 20, 2022 8 p.m. MST
A new Coca-Cola flavor called Starlight.
Food
Coca-Cola has a new soda called Starlight, and no one knows what it tastes like
What is the mysterious new Coca-Cola flavor?
By Herb Scribner
Feb 19, 2022 8 a.m. MST
Composer John Williams poses on the red carpet at the 2016 AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute.
Television
Yes, John Williams is coming back for ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’
Expect to hear some familiar ‘Star Wars’ sounds in the new ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 18, 2022 7 p.m. MST
B__1_.jpg
Utah Utes
MyKayla Skinner is going to compete on ‘American Ninja Warrior’
Skinner will be competing on the newest season of “American Ninja Warrior,” alongside her husband Jonas Harmer.
By Trent Wood
Feb 18, 2022 1:26 p.m. MST
Photo from the new “Lord of the Rings” series “The Rings of Power.”
Television
Amazon’s new ‘Lord of the Rings’ series will be teen-friendly
The new ‘Lord of the Rings’ series was made for all ages.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 18, 2022 1 p.m. MST
New choir president Michael Leavitt talks to the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square before their first rehearsal of the pandemic.
Faith
The Tabernacle Choir won’t go to Europe this summer, but it has plans for a bold expansion
New president Mike Leavitt is unveiling the framework of a bold quest for a radical increase in the choir’s digital, international and social media reach.
By Tad Walch
Feb 17, 2022 7:39 p.m. MST
Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin in a scene from “Stranger Things.”
Television
The new ‘Stranger Things’ poster gives us a hint about the upcoming Season 4
What to expect from ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 right now.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 17, 2022 7 p.m. MST
“Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” season 4 poster.
Television
‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ is back with season 4. Is it OK for children to watch?
Amazon Prime show “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is back with another season. Here’s what you need to know.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 17, 2022 4:57 p.m. MST
First lady Melania Trump listens as President Donald Trump speaks
Tech
Did Melania Trump buy her own NFT?
A new report analyzed blockchain transactions and found that Melania Trump bought her own auctioned NFT.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 17, 2022 3 p.m. MST
A set photo from “The Batman.”
Movies
‘The Batman’ star Robert Pattinson explains how he found his own Batman voice
Robert Pattison will play Bruce Wayne in the new movie, ‘The Batman.’
By Herb Scribner
Feb 17, 2022 2:29 p.m. MST
Olivia Rodrigo in “OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)”
Music
Olivia Rodrigo’s new film is coming to Disney+. It features Salt Lake City
The new film will show her writing her debut album “SOUR.”
By Herb Scribner
Feb 17, 2022 12:30 p.m. MST
Jabari Banks poses for a portrait.
Television
How to watch ‘Bel-Air’ online and for free?
Interested in watching the reboot of “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”? Here’s everything you need to know.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 17, 2022 12:25 p.m. MST
Photo of the new “Stranger Things” Season 4 poster.
Television
‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 release date, new format
What to expect from ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 17, 2022 9:31 a.m. MST
The gaming platform Roblox on a tablet.
Entertainment
Why Roblox has a mature content problem
Roblox, a children’s gaming platform, has mature content hidden within it, raising questions among experts and parents.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 16, 2022 10 p.m. MST
