Entertainment
‘The Batman’ ticket costs more at some theaters. George Lucas and Steven Spielberg predicted this would happen
George Lucas and Steven Spielberg knew movie theater ticket prices would rise eventually.
Disney+, normally ad-free, will have a new subscription with ads.
YouTube MrBeast knows how work the YouTube algorithm perfectly and he can teach you, too.
What you should know about ‘The Batman’ post-credits scene
Rumors about the Joker in ‘The Batman’ have existed since production began. So is the Joker in the new movie?
Utah author Brandon Sanderson only asked for $1 million to fund 4 secret novels. He raised that in 35 minutes. Two days later he had more than $19 million and counting.
Several states launch investigations into TikTok’s effect on the health of children.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
Ukrainian deputy prime minister urges major game developers to withdraw from the Russian market in light of the invasion.
What happened on the set of ‘Lupin’ recently?
One contestant from Season 26 revealed the actual money she spent on clothes, shoes, hair and makeup to be on ‘The Bachelor.’
‘The Batman’ costs more at AMC theaters right now.
Simon Leviev, ‘The Tinder Swindler,’ is getting sued by the real Leviev family for allegedly using their last name to defraud women
Kevin Costner has signed with Fox Nation for a new show about Yellowstone National Park.
Brandon Sanderson worked on four secret novels in the last few years. Here’s how to find them.
Many have complained that Wordle became harder after The New York Times acquisition. A new study shows that cheating on the word-guessing game is up 196%.
Disney+ will add ‘Daredevil,’ ‘Jessica Jones,’ ‘Luke Cage,’ and more
A comedic ode to musicals that even The Bard would be proud of.
“Waterman,” the true story of Olympic swimmer and surfing pioneer Duke Kahanamoku, will be the featured opening film at this year’s LDS Film Festival.
What to know about Disney’s release schedule in Ukraine.
The creators of BYUtv’s newest drama, “Ruby and the Well,” Brian and LeeAnne Adams, explain how they developed the show over the last 14 years.
Multiple reports are revealing what to expect on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel experience
‘Daredevil’ star Charlie Cox talked about the possibility for more Daredevil in the MCU.
‘The Proud Family’ is back and this time, they are ‘louder and pro.uder’
Most Read
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
Weight room work in the offseason has been apparent as the Cougars begin spring practices in Provo.
Utah artist Liz Lemon Swindle has partnered with “The Chosen” to paint inspiring scenes from the television series. Read about what she is doing.
Extreme wheelchair athlete Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham left viewers in awe when he landing a front flip off a 100-foot ramp on his second attempt during NBC’s “America’s Got Talent: Extreme.”
Somehow, Palpatine could return again
This word game makes you guess four words at the same time.
Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, a 16-year-old, defeated the long-reigning world champion of chess.
‘The Bad Guys’ shows bad guys turning into good guys
‘Arthur’ held its final episode ever. So what happened?
Who will cameo in the new ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ movie?
Disneyland announced four new nighttime spectaculars and a new finale.
Simon Leviev, also known as ‘The Tinder Swindler’ from the Netflix documentary, said that he did not con any women.
Kanye West announced where people can stream ‘Donda 2.’
What is the mysterious new Coca-Cola flavor?
Expect to hear some familiar ‘Star Wars’ sounds in the new ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series.
Skinner will be competing on the newest season of “American Ninja Warrior,” alongside her husband Jonas Harmer.
The new ‘Lord of the Rings’ series was made for all ages.
New president Mike Leavitt is unveiling the framework of a bold quest for a radical increase in the choir’s digital, international and social media reach.
What to expect from ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 right now.
Amazon Prime show “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is back with another season. Here’s what you need to know.
A new report analyzed blockchain transactions and found that Melania Trump bought her own auctioned NFT.
Robert Pattison will play Bruce Wayne in the new movie, ‘The Batman.’
The new film will show her writing her debut album “SOUR.”
Interested in watching the reboot of “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”? Here’s everything you need to know.
What to expect from ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4.
Roblox, a children’s gaming platform, has mature content hidden within it, raising questions among experts and parents.