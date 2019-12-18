‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian’ review: Narratives come together ahead of season finale

One of the criticisms so far for “Star Wars: The Mandalorian” is that the show did not feature a storyline that expanded throughout all the episodes. The show’s episodes were just that — episodic. They were mini-adventures for the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda, who travel across the galaxy in search of a hiding place.

Now, all the people they’ve met along the way have slowly come together. The narratives explained throughout the show’s first season have reached a nexus point, putting all the stakes on the table as we near the show’s season finale.

The setup: The latest episode — called “The Sanctuary” — shows Mando and Baby Yoda receiving a hologram message from Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), who wants Mando to come back with Baby Yoda so they can work a deal with imperials. In exchange, Mando would receive freedom and he and Baby Yoda could travel the galaxy without a bounty hunter seeking them out.

What happens: Mando accepts the deal and puts everything into action. He finds Cara Dune (Gina Carano) still battling people on a backwater planet. He finds Kuiil (Nick Nolte), who has rebuilt IG-11, the evil robot from the first episode, to be his pal instead of a bounty hunter.

The group visits Greef together. And from there, everything goes wild. There is a shootout with stormtroopers. There’s a battle of wits with the Client (Werner Herzog). And there’s a heartbreaking death at the end of the episode just as Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) makes his arrival into the storyline.

What it means: We will see the final episode of the opening season of “The Mandalorian” next week. And for the first time, we’re seeing semblances of a deeper plot. All of the little moments here and there throughout the first six episodes culminated with this seventh episode. We’re getting more of a plot than we’ve seen before.