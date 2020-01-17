 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A viral photo shows George Lucas meeting Baby Yoda for the first time

The photo has inspired a lot of love on social media

By Herb Scribner
The Child, commonly referred to on the internet as Baby Yoda despite having no revealed relation to Yoda himself, has become the breakout star of Disney+’s The Mandalorian.
“Star Wars” creator George Lucas met Baby Yoda, and the internet can’t handle it.

What happened: “The Mandalorian” director Jon Favreau shared a photo on Twitter Thursday that showed Lucas meeting Baby Yoda for the first time on the set of “The Mandalorian.”

  • Lucas cradles Baby Yoda in the photo.
  • Favreau had no caption. No words were necessary.

Reaction: The photo melted people’s hearts across the internet, according to The Huffington Post. Social media shared a number of reactions to the moment.

Context: Lucas visited the set of “The Mandalorian” on multiple occasions so the photo could have been from that time, according to Collider. The photo could be new, too, as “The Mandalorian” films its second season.

Bigger picture: Baby Yoda has become a social media star, inspiring a number of memes and GIF reactions after the character’s debut in the first episode of “The Mandalorian.”

  • Baby Yoda’s real name is The Child and was a significant character in the first season of the Disney Plus show.
  • Disney kept the secret of Baby Yoda close to the chest until after the character’s debut. The company reportedly lost out on millions of dollars from merchandise of the character, according to the Deseret News.
  • Baby Yoda will likely return for the show’s second season — unless Lucas steals him away.

