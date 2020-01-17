A viral photo shows George Lucas meeting Baby Yoda for the first time

“Star Wars” creator George Lucas met Baby Yoda, and the internet can’t handle it.

What happened: “The Mandalorian” director Jon Favreau shared a photo on Twitter Thursday that showed Lucas meeting Baby Yoda for the first time on the set of “The Mandalorian.”

Lucas cradles Baby Yoda in the photo.

Favreau had no caption. No words were necessary.

Reaction: The photo melted people’s hearts across the internet, according to The Huffington Post. Social media shared a number of reactions to the moment.

"George put Baby Yoda down."

"No."

"George we need it for shooting."

"No it's mine now."

"George please we need to film."

"Make another one this one is mine."

"George come back please!" — Chillguy / COMMISSIONS CLOSED / #TeenTitansSeason6 (@Chillguydraws) January 17, 2020

Such an epic moment to have been captured by a game boy camera — Eduardo Osorio (@malingenie) January 17, 2020

The Maker and The Child look as if they are having more fun than we did during the Kessel Run! https://t.co/nRWvYOhmhl pic.twitter.com/wUPSqCEWXI — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) January 17, 2020

Get you a person who looks at you the way the person in the background wearing a jacket looks at George Lucas looking at Baby Yoda. https://t.co/dGMiKBTryA — Aura Bogado (@aurabogado) January 17, 2020

Context: Lucas visited the set of “The Mandalorian” on multiple occasions so the photo could have been from that time, according to Collider. The photo could be new, too, as “The Mandalorian” films its second season.

Bigger picture: Baby Yoda has become a social media star, inspiring a number of memes and GIF reactions after the character’s debut in the first episode of “The Mandalorian.”