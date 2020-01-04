 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Several Disney Plus films randomly disappeared already. Here’s why

Here’s why you can’t find your favorite movie anymore

By Herb Scribner
Disney Plus is officially live (or it will be by the time you read this article), bringing the Walt Disney Company right into the streaming services war.
Disney Plus is officially live (or it will be by the time you read this article), bringing the Walt Disney Company right into the streaming services war.
Disney

Several Disney Plus users reported noticing that some of their favorites movies have disappeared from the streaming service without warning.

What’s going on: Several films from Disney’s archive that appeared on Disney Plus at launch are no longer available, according to Polygon. A few of those films include:

  • “Dr. Dolittle”
  • “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”
  • “Home Alone”
  • “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • “The Sandlot”

Why it matters: The decision surprised Disney Plus subscribers since Disney didn’t offer any warning. Other streaming services, like Netflix, will release monthly lists of new arrivals and departures. Disney Plus has also announced new films.

Why they disappeared: Licensing agreements seem to be the cause of the breakdown.

  • Per Polygon: “Sources tell Polygon that encumbrances with various legacy deals are likely the reason for the departures, and that titles may rejoin the service permanently after those licenses expire.”
  • The Verge reporter Julia Alexander confirmed the idea with Disney: “Can confirm that a small handful of Disney movies are running into issues with various legacy deals, and that’s why they’re being removed. Those movies will rejoin Disney Plus permanently once licenses expire with their respective parties.”

Not the end: Disney Plus subscribers might see more of their favorite films drop off the service in the coming years. There’s a chance that major franchises like Star Wars could leave Disney Plus in 2026 and return to other services like Netflix, according to Bloomberg. Of course, Disney and Netflix could strike a deal that would stop that from happening.

Next Up In Entertainment

The Latest

Letter: Works of art should be protected

By Readers' Forum

Next time you see a ‘Do Not Sell My Personal Information’ button online, click it

By Amy Iverson, Contributor

Guest opinion: We may not know what will happen after Soleimani’s death — and that’s OK

By Amanda Dickson

Worst advice yet? Lori Loughlin received bad advice with martial arts, lingo tip

By Herb Scribner

Letter: I didn’t vote Trump in 2016, but I will in 2020

By Readers' Forum

In our opinion: Let Utah illuminate the country

By the Deseret News Editorial Board