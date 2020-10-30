Disneyland is bringing back some employees. Here’s why it matters for you

Disneyland is recalling hundreds of workers to help with California Adventure Park, which is slated to reopen in November amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

What’s going on?

The Disneyland food and beverage union Workers United Local 50 said in a recent statement that hundreds of workers will be recalled to help with reopening of California Adventure, which will strictly reopen with outdoor dining and indoor shopping, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Recall will happen in a few waves. This Monday (Oct. 25) will begin with trainers, leads and some heart of house roles that will begin the process of getting the restaurants up and running,” reads a notification from the union. “Recall in each scheduling group will be by job classification (steward, food prep, receiver, etc.) in descending seniority order regardless of location job knowledge. Recall for premium positions, such as leads and trainers, will be in descending seniority order by full-time conversion dates.”

Reopening for Disneyland?

Disneyland reopened its Downtown Disney shopping and dining district back in July.

Recently, Disneyland said it would open Buena Vista Street in California Adventure Park, which would allow people to participate in outdoor dining and indoor meals, which I wrote about for the Deseret News.

California released state guidelines for reopening theme parks. The guidelines do not allow for theme parks in high-risk areas to reopen yet. Disneyland remains closed for now.