Rihanna’s company is donating $5 million to fight the coronavirus

Rihanna’s foundation will donate $5 million to help battle the coronavirus.

What’s happened

The Clara Lionel Foundation announced Saturday that it will spread the $5 million among multiple organizations, including Direct Relief, Feeding America, Partners in Health, the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, and the International Rescue Committee, among others.

The foundation released a statement suggesting it will donate money because “the worst may be yet to come.”

The statement said: “When we first began this year, never could we have imagined how COVID-19 would so dramatically alter our lives. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you’re from, this pandemic will affect us all. And for the world’s most vulnerable, the worst may be yet to come.”

“We know that one of the most powerful weapons we have against COVID-19 is preparedness. Protecting our frontline health workers and marginalized communities around the world requires getting ahead of it FAST. The time to act is now.”

Where the money goes