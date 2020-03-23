 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage
Coronavirus: The latest Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote

Filed under:

Rihanna’s company is donating $5 million to fight the coronavirus

Her foundation will be put to ‘work, work, work, work, work, work’ over the pandemic

By Herb Scribner
Rihanna presents the lifetime achievement award at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Rihanna presents the lifetime achievement award at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello

Rihanna’s foundation will donate $5 million to help battle the coronavirus.

What’s happened

The Clara Lionel Foundation announced Saturday that it will spread the $5 million among multiple organizations, including Direct Relief, Feeding America, Partners in Health, the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, and the International Rescue Committee, among others.

The foundation released a statement suggesting it will donate money because “the worst may be yet to come.”

The statement said: “When we first began this year, never could we have imagined how COVID-19 would so dramatically alter our lives. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you’re from, this pandemic will affect us all. And for the world’s most vulnerable, the worst may be yet to come.”

“We know that one of the most powerful weapons we have against COVID-19 is preparedness. Protecting our frontline health workers and marginalized communities around the world requires getting ahead of it FAST. The time to act is now.”

Where the money goes

  • According to Entertainment Weekly, the donations will go to help local food banks across the country, and provide testing and care unites for Haiti and Malawi.
  • It will also fund equipment and training for health care workers.

Next Up In Coronavirus

The Latest

It looks like there will be some darksaber fights in 2nd season of ‘The Mandalorian’

By Herb Scribner

Marie Osmond on Kobe Bryant, the Young Ambassadors and her (brief) stint at BYU

By Court Mann

The coronavirus is pushing charities to their limit. Should Congress do more to help?

By Kelsey Dallas

Utah missionaries — often absent for census — will be counted after return home

By Annie Knox

How online tools are allowing Utah faith communities to carry on religious rituals

By Trent Toone

COVID-19 scuttles massive military drill in Europe, leaves Utah Army Reservists at home

By Jeff Parrott