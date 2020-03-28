How Abby Hornacek is helping people during the COVID-19 pandemic

View this post on Instagram

#bringtheblood One blood donation can save up to 3 lives. There is a huge shortage of blood right now because of the worries surrounding the Coronavirus, so if you are a Millenial or Gen Z please go to your local blood bank and donate. Our Surgeon General and the CDC approved this but STILL be safe and careful. The blood banks are taking extreme precautions to keep you safe including maintaining social distancing and disinfecting everything! I am starting this challenge to encourage more young people to go donate. I challenge @glenpowell @hartdenton @corinnefoxx @cameronfuller @thedaniellecampbell @valegenta @huntermcgrady @noahschnacky @cassidygiff @kayajones @jillianbmele @lisamarieboothe @whitneycummings @perrymattfeld @jamesmaslow @greer_grammer USE THE HASHTAG #bringtheblood AND GO DONATE!