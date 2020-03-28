 clock menu more-arrow no yes
How Abby Hornacek is helping people during the COVID-19 pandemic

The Utah Jazz legend’s daughter wants you to donate blood

By Herb Scribner
Abby Hornacek — the daughter of Utah Jazz legend Jeff Hornacek — has launched a new social media campaign to help victims of the coronavirus pandemic.
Abby Hornacek — the daughter of Utah Jazz legend Jeff Hornacek — has launched a new social media campaign to help victims of the coronavirus pandemic.
Screenshot, FOX

Abby Hornacek — the daughter of Utah Jazz legend Jeff Hornacek — has launched a new social media campaign to help victims of the coronavirus pandemic.

What’s going on:

  • Hornacek has launched a new campaign called #BringTheBlood, which encourages people to address the blood shortage by donating their own.
  • Hornacek recently revealed her experience on her new FOX Nation series “Tales of Social Distancing.”
  • In the episode, Hornacek talked to viewers about her experiencing donating blood.
  • She said: “There are still people that need this blood to survive — that is why I started this #BringTheBlood challenge to hopefully inspire our people to where you can go to donate blood and then challenge five more people to do the same and my goal is to get more people out there.”
  • Hornacek started the campaign after U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams revealed that there needed to be a call to action to donate blood, according to Fox News.
  • Adams said: “You’ll be helping your country and community during this crisis and you might even save a life, Social distancing doesn’t have to mean social disengagement.”

Hornacek visits Utah for her new show

In November 2019, Hornacek visited Utah for a segment on her show called “PARK’D.” She visited Zion National Park, biking through the terrain and rappelling in the canyons, which I wrote about for the Deseret News.

