 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

This new dating app just launched during the novel coronavirus pandemic

Falling in love 6 feet apart

By Herb Scribner
The new app, called OKZoomer, is a dating app built specifically for the coronavirus pandemic.
The new app, called OKZoomer, is a dating app built specifically for the coronavirus pandemic.
Screenshot

A new dating app wants you to fall in love — just keep 6 feet apart when you do it.

What’s going on?

  • The new dating app, called OKZoomer, was built specifically for the coronavirus pandemic.
  • The website description reads: “As the world moves towards practicing social distancing, our social lives don’t have to suffer. Whether you are looking for love or just interested in finding new friends, OKZoomer is here to connect you.”
  • The app connects college students to friends and potential romantic interest.
  • The app began as a Google Form on memes pages on social media. But the app has since gone viral with 2,400 students from 170 different colleges,

Details of the app:

  • The app has 12,990 unique users with 13,164 different match requests.
  • There have been more than 9,824 dates created from the app.

One reason why it works

  • According to Rolling Stone, the app provides a unique experience because you can’t match up with anyone from across the country. So if you ask somoene out, you don’t have to see them in public again because it’s all digital.
  • Jorge Valdez told Rolling Stone: “In person and on campus, a lot of people are afraid to shoot their shot or flirt. But when it comes to this, it’s kind of liberating because potentially you don’t have to be seeing these people you’re talking to once you go back to school or back to where you’re living.”

Next Up In Entertainment

The Latest

Police: Registered sex offender opens door nude, invites trick-or-treaters inside

By Ashley Fredde, KSL.com

BYU re-enters Top 25 of coaches poll after win over Virginia, Utah gets more votes

By Ryan McDonald

Opinion: Here’s why Utah lawmakers should adopt the independent commission’s political maps

By Katie Wright

The delta variant is dropping. Here’s how to prepare for winter

By Herb Scribner

Shootouts aren’t Kalani Sitake’s style, but a win over Bronco Mendenhall was satisfying just the same

By Jay Drew

It was Bronco’s week but Kalani Sitake’s game in BYU’s record win

By Dick Harmon