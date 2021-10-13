 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

William Shatner has boldly gone where billionaires and astronauts have gone — space

William Shatner, star of the “Star Trek” series, visited space Wednesday

By Herb Scribner
Photo from Blue Origin shows Chris Boshuizen, William Shatner, Audrey Powers and Glen de Vries.
This undated photo made available by Blue Origin in October 2021 shows, from left, Chris Boshuizen, William Shatner, Audrey Powers and Glen de Vries.
Blue Origin via Associated Press

William Shatner has officially visited the next frontier.

Shatner, 90, became the oldest person ever to travel to space during a quick trip on Wednesday. Shatner, who made a name for himself as Captain Kirk in the “Star Trek” series, became the latest big name to visit space.

  • The launch happened at about 8:50 a.m. MDT. The group reached the edges of space at 8:53 a.m. MDT before descending to Earth.
  • Sadly (or thankfully?) there were no immediate reports of Klingons during the brief journey.

According to CNN, Shatner traveled to space aboard the New Shepard spacecraft with three crewmates:

  • Chris Boshuizen, a co-founder of satellite company Planet Labs.
  • Glen de Vries, a software executive.
  • Audrey Powers, Blue Origin’s vice president of mission and flight operations.

The flight left from West Texas at Blue Origin’s launch facility. The flight was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but it was moved back due to high winds in the area.

  • As CNN reported before the launch, the trip was slated to be a quick. The ship would travel three times the speed of sound. It would peak at 62 miles high before coming down to Earth. The flight would take about 10 minutes.

In July, Bezos went to space with his brother Mark Bezos, pilot Wally Funk and a high school graduate, Oliver Daemen. As I wrote for the Deseret News, the crew ventured to the edge of space before dropping back down to Earth. Like Shatner’s journey, the trip ventured to 62 miles above Earth before coming back to the planet.

Next Up In Entertainment

Loading comments...

The Latest

How Twitter reacted to Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith’s team rebranding announcement

By Ryan McDonald

U.S. House votes to increase debt ceiling limit. Here’s how Utah’s Republican congressmen voted

By Dennis Romboy

‘We’ve never seen anything like this’: As the West’s housing market rages, Utah faces a ‘severe imbalance’

By Katie McKellar

Dog the Bounty Hunter calls on Brian Laundrie to turn himself in

By Herb Scribner

Big 12 dress rehearsal? First stop ... Waco

By Dick Harmon

Brian Laundrie was being watched before he disappeared, police say

By Herb Scribner