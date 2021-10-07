‘WandaVision’ spinoff about Agatha Harkness in the works, report says

Kathryn Hahn will reportedly return as Agatha Harkness in her own “WandaVision” spinoff show from Disney+ and Marvel Studios, Variety reports.

The spinoff series is currently in development with Disney and Marvel. This does not mean the show is confirmed, but merely in the developmental stages.

Per Variety, Hahn would return as Agatha Harkness in the project, which has been described as a dark comedy series. The plot remains unclear.

Agatha became a popular character on social media during the “WandaVision” days. The character was last seen in the finale, where Wanda used magic to make her forget what had happened to her, turning her back into Agnes. Her true self was locked away inside of her alter ego, though. She said she would be back at some point down the road. Now, we know when that might be.

The song “Agatha All Along” — which appeared at the end of Episode 7 of “WandaVision” when Agnes (played by Kathryn Hahn) revealed she was a witch named Agatha Harkness who was controlling the events of the show — ended up going viral. It later won an Emmy Award, as I wrote for the Deseret News.

“WandaVision” head writer Jac Schaeffer will reportedly return as the writer and executive producer of the show.

Ahead of “WandaVision,” Jac Schaeffer told me in an exclusive interview that developing the concept for a show is one thing. Actually creating a project and sticking the land is another.