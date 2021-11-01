Christmas time is here. Well, sort of.

Target is already hanging up the decorations. Mariah Carey is sending out cups of social media eggnog. And the world has already started to celebrate the upcoming holiday season, even though we’re four weeks out from Thanksgiving.

But let’s not turn this into a “we should wait until after Thanksgiving to celebrate Christmas” thing. After all, you can celebrate Thanksgiving as a pre-game to Christmas or Hanukkah, right?

Social media has already gone bonkers with Christmas celebrations. Tweets and posts galore are celebrating the merry season ahead of Thanksgiving.

If ur not listening to Christmas music today, ur the Grinch. — Target (@Target) November 1, 2021

Good morning everyone, happy November first and merry Christmas!! — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) November 1, 2021

Light The World Giving Machines will be available in 10 locations across the U.S. for people to donate to dozens of local and global charity organizations this Christmas season. #LightTheWorldhttps://t.co/qNZ40Yhd7D — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (@Ch_JesusChrist) November 1, 2021

ive been listening to mariah careys all i want for christmas is you for like 45 minutes

anyways, mspaint drawing be upon ye pic.twitter.com/c680bb52ho — herbert is on break (@deervergence) November 1, 2021

crying and throwing up i’m so excited for christmas pic.twitter.com/eZr3r6qdP4 — alice (@mhmitsalice) November 1, 2021

It’s actually not a bad idea to celebrate Christmas early. Experts have said that decorating for Christmas makes people feel happier and jollier. And those who start hanging the holly earlier end up becoming happier along the way, as the Deseret News reported.

“When you’re putting up decorations, you’re thinking of happier times, times with family and friends and family traditions you engaged in,” psychotherapist and author Amy Morin told “Good Morning America.” “For some people it’s bittersweet — if family members are no longer here — but it’s still a way to connect.”

Celebrating Christmas earlier makes you happier because you’re thinking of your family and friends, Morin said.