 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Everyone is already hyped for Christmas. This is a good thing, experts say

All I want for Christmas is more Christmas

By Herb Scribner
People walk past a Christmas tree.
People walk past a Christmas tree installed in front of the Historical Museum, center, in Manezhnaya Square near the Kremlin Wall, right, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.
Pavel Golovkin, Associated Press

Christmas time is here. Well, sort of.

Target is already hanging up the decorations. Mariah Carey is sending out cups of social media eggnog. And the world has already started to celebrate the upcoming holiday season, even though we’re four weeks out from Thanksgiving.

But let’s not turn this into a “we should wait until after Thanksgiving to celebrate Christmas” thing. After all, you can celebrate Thanksgiving as a pre-game to Christmas or Hanukkah, right?

Social media has already gone bonkers with Christmas celebrations. Tweets and posts galore are celebrating the merry season ahead of Thanksgiving.

It’s actually not a bad idea to celebrate Christmas early. Experts have said that decorating for Christmas makes people feel happier and jollier. And those who start hanging the holly earlier end up becoming happier along the way, as the Deseret News reported.

  • “When you’re putting up decorations, you’re thinking of happier times, times with family and friends and family traditions you engaged in,” psychotherapist and author Amy Morin told “Good Morning America.” “For some people it’s bittersweet — if family members are no longer here — but it’s still a way to connect.”

Celebrating Christmas earlier makes you happier because you’re thinking of your family and friends, Morin said.

  • “When you’re putting up decorations, you’re thinking of happier times, times with family and friends and family traditions you engaged in,” Morin told “GMA.” “For some people it’s bittersweet — if family members are no longer here — but it’s still a way to connect.”

Next Up In Entertainment

Loading comments...

The Latest

What traits make you ‘truly American?’ Democrats and Republicans disagree

By Kelsey Dallas

Why you could pay double for a Thanksgiving turkey this year

By Art Raymond

Inside the fight for the GOP’s soul

By Miles Taylor

BYU is 5-1 against Power Five teams that enjoy recruiting advantages. Here’s what’s happening

By Dick Harmon

Can a Republican challenger catch Utah Sen. Mike Lee in 2022? New poll gives an early peek

By Dennis Romboy

‘Good luck’: Independent redistricting commission pitches its maps, but decision rests with Utah lawmakers

By Katie McKellar