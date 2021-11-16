‘Jeopardy!’ host Mayim Bialik allegedly isn’t fitting-in behind the scenes

It’s been a bumpy road for “Jeopardy!” after the death of the show’s permanent host, Alex Trebek. But we know that Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will host the show through the end of this year.

Bialik, the neuroscientist and “The Big Bang Theory” actress, has been filming for only two months, and was reportedly considered for the permanent role. Bialik has also expressed an interest in taking over the position full time.

But there seems to be an internal divide over whether she fits in, according to OK! Magazine.

“Mayim’s getting the job done, but she isn’t fitting into the culture and insists on doing a lot of things her own way,” an anonymous source told the magazine.

“Even when it comes to her fashion sense,” said the source, “she insists on choosing her own outfits, which has led to a lot of eye-rolling.”

The source added that the show needs “a polished pro,” not a celebrity. Who this “polished pro” could be has been left unanswered, but it’s likely someone more like Trebek himself.

To cope with the drama, Bialik has adopted her successor’s approach of staying in the background and letting contestants shine.