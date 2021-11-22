Spotify Wrapped — the annual Spotify feature that reveals your poor taste in music — is due out any day now, but you don’t have any more time to improve your playlist.

What is Spotify Wrapped?

Every year, Spotify releases its Spotify Wrapped feature, which shows Spotify users what music they listened to throughout the year. The wrapped feature displays listening data, creates playlists of your top songs and offers a hint of nostalgia about the last year.

When does Spotify Wrapped come out?

The Spotify Wrapped information often drops within the final two months of the year — well before the beginning of January.

Does Spotify Wrapped have a cutoff date?

Yes.

Brendan Codey, associate director for Creator Growth and Programs at Spotify, told Newsweek that the cutoff date is Oct. 31. The list uses all data from Jan. 1 to Oct. 31.

“The reason we have this hard cutoff is just for the sake of campaign logistics,” he told Newsweek. “We need to QA the site and we need to finalize assets for Wrapped, all of which takes a while. You throw Thanksgiving into the mix as well and we have even less time.”

This will severely impact any artists who release songs in November. For example, Taylor Swift recently dropped “Red (Taylor’s Version). Anyone who listens to that album will not see that data reflected in the 2021 Spotify Wrapped or 2022 Spotify Wrapped.

How to find your Spotify Wrapped