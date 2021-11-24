The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is back to its pre-pandemic form, with restored routes and helium balloons. Even Baby Yoda is joining the celebrations.

The 95th annual parade will feature 15 giant character balloons (six new ones), 28 floats, 36 novelty and heritage inflatables, more than 800 clowns, 10 marching bands and nine performance groups with our dearest Santa Claus, according to Macy’s.

How to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

Like most years, the parade will be televised on WNBC locally in New York and NBC nationally, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST on Nov. 25.

It will also be available to stream live on Peacock and Telemundo.

Viewers can camp out on the West side of Central Park from West 75th to West 79th street starting at 6 a.m. EST, according to NBC New York.

How long is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade?

The parade will take its usual 21⁄ 2 -mile route through Manhattan, per NBC New York.

The parade will journey through Central Park West, making its way to the Columbus Circle and turning onto Central Park South.

Floats will then move downward to West 59th Street until 6th Avenue, head south to West 38th Street, coming to an end in front of Macy’s Herald Square.

Which celebrities will be at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade?

Per NBC New York, any celebrities will also be joining, including: