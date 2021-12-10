 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Travis Scott breaks silence on Astroworld tragedy

Rapper says he didn’t know what was going on until much after the concert

By Gitanjali Poonia
Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston on Nov. 5, 2021.
Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston on Nov. 5, 2021. Scott gave an interview for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy where 10 fans died at a concert last month.
Amy Harris, Invision via Associated Press

Travis Scott gave an interview for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy where 10 fans died at a concert last month.

The rapper sat down with Charlamagne Tha God for an interview posted on the radio host’s channel.

  • “Even after the show, you know, you’re just kind of hearing things, which I didn’t know the exact details until, you know, minutes before the press conference,” said Scott.
  • “The thing is, people pass out and things happen in concerts, but something like that?” he said growing silent.
  • About 50,000 people were in attendance for the musical festival on Nov. 5, when eight people died, 11 went into cardiac arrest and 23 were taken to the hospital, according to Deseret News. Two people later died from additional injuries.
  • The musician offered a free month of therapy for all the victims by partnering with BetterHelp and also offered to cover funeral costs for the victims, according to The Daily Beast.

In the 50-minute video, Scott seemed stoic, sitting back in his chair as he answered Charlamagne’s questions.

Though videos surfaced where fans appeared to be begging for Scott to stop, he has been adamant that he didn’t know what was going on, pointing to the limited visibility from the stage as a factor, per the report.

  • “You can only help what you can see and whatever you’re told, whenever they tell you to stop, you stop,” he said in the interview. “It’s so crazy ’cause I’m that artist, too. Anytime you can hear something like that, you want to stop the show, you want to make sure fans get the proper attention they need. Anytime I could see anything like that, I did.”
  • “I stopped a couple times to just make sure everybody was OK,” he added. “And I really just go off the fans’ energy as a collective, you know, call and response. I just didn’t hear that. I got music, I got my in-ears, but I just didn’t hear that.”
  • He denied the accusations of encouraging his fans to “rage,” but instead it was about “having fun.

“As artists, you trust professionals for when things happen that people can leave safely. And this night was just like a regular show, it felt like to me, as far as the energy,” he said, adding, “People didn’t show up there just to be harmful. People just showed up to have a good time and something unfortunate happened and we just need to figure out what that was.”

