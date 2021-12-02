Alec Baldwin says he never pulled the trigger in fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

Alec Baldwin, who allegedly discharged a firearm that he was told was unloaded on the filming set of his movie “Rust,” said in a recent interview that he never pulled the trigger.

In October, Baldwin reportedly used a prop gun on set. A projectile from the prop gun fired and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. “Rust” director Joel Souza was wounded in the shooting, too.

Baldwin was seen on set “distraught and in tears while on the phone” after the incident, per The Santa Fe New Mexican.

But now Baldwin has denied ever firing the gun.

“The trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger,” Baldwin told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos in a recent interview. “I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger, never.”

Baldwin told ABC News that he had ”no idea” how a real bullet got into the gun.

“I mean even now I find it hard to believe that,” he said. “It doesn’t seem real to me.”

Per The Los Angeles Times, Baldwin had been preparing for a shootout scene before the shooting happened. He talked with camera crews before the scene.

“So, I guess I’m gonna take this out, pull it and go, ‘Bang!’” he said, holding the handgun.

The prop gun was supposed to have dummy rounds, according to the New York Post. But a live bullet came flying out of the gun. Baldwin had been told the gun was a “cold gun,” according to the New York Post.