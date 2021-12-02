What Drew Barrymore said about the #LightTheWorld Giving Machines on her show

The Light the World Giving Machines recently placed at New York’s Rockefeller Center were featured on the “Good News Network” of The Drew Barrymore Show this week.

In a 2-minute segment, Barrymore and co-host Ross Matthews praised the vending-type machines that allow people to buy “everything from gloves and socks to chickens and goats” for needy people through local and global charities.

“It’s beautifully curated, elegantly designed, and is just something, you know, for everyone all around the planet,” Barrymore said. “I’m very happy to see something like this taking place.”

“We know what this means when you can’t provide for yourself,” Matthews said. “This is brilliant. Thank you for making this.”

Barrymore said she intends to go to Rockefeller Center and use the machines, which are sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“I’ve always wanted philanthropy to be easier and more accessible for people,” Barrymore said. “I’m going to go to Rockefeller Center.”

Watch the full video segment here.

The Giving Machines are part of the church’s “Light the World With Love” initiative and have been placed in 10 cities across the United States for use during the Christmas season. Globally, the Giving Machines have raised more than $9 million in donations.

More information about the Giving Machines and the Light the World initiative is available at LightTheWorld.org.