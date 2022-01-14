Facebook Twitter
New ‘Degrassi’ show coming to HBO Max

HBO Max gave a ‘Degrassi’ revival show the green light

 Jan 14, 2022 4 p.m. MST
Charlotte Arnold, left, and Raymond Ablack are shown in a scene from “Degrassi.”

HBO Max gave “Degrassi” revival a green light as the streaming service secured rights for all 14 seasons of the show, which will be available to watch in the spring, per Variety.

The 10-episode long new series, expected to launch in 2023, will follow a group of Toronto high school students and faculty as they cope with events that bring them together and tear them apart.

“Series after series, the ‘Degrassi’ franchise continues to make an indelible impact on young viewers looking for trustworthy and authentic storytelling,” said Amy Friedman, head of Kids & Family Programming at Warner Bros., per Deadline. “WildBrain continues to artfully capture high school life in a compelling format that can be experienced seamlessly on HBO Max.”

The show will be produced by WildBrain studios and developed by Lara Azzopardi and Julia Cohen, who will serve as the showrunners and executive producers.

Eric Ellenbogen, CEO of WildBrain, said: “I’m delighted that our first-ever commission from HBO Max is for ‘Degrassi,’ a truly venerable franchise with a highly devoted and passionate audience. This is yet another evergreen property from our vast IP library that we are reviving with a fresh vision and creative-first approach,” per the report.

Azzopardi and Cohen said: “What excites us maybe the most about reviving this beloved franchise is turning it into a truly serialized one-hour drama. We’re honored to be given the opportunity to lead this evolution and bring this iconic series back into people’s homes.”

