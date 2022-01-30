These are the most frequently used emoji of 2021

Unicode has shared the list of the most frequently used emoji from throughout the world in 2021.

The news: Unicode Consortium, the nonprofit organization responsible for creating emoji, reviewed its own data to find the frequency of people using emoji.

The Unicode list shows which emoji were commonly used by people throughout the world.

The findings: Tears of Joy ( ) accounts for over 5% of all emoji use, according to Unicode.

Positive vibes were strong throughout the year.

The top 100 emoji accounted for about 82% of all emoji used. There are 3,663 emoji overall.

The top 10 emoji: ❤️

The least-popular emojis: Flags. Any and all flag-based emoji bottomed out on the list.

Why it matters: “This data is a strong signal to encode fewer specific concepts like flags and less single-use objects like shower caps,” according to Unicode. “And, instead focus on globally-relevant, well-established communicative concepts.”