These are the most frequently used emoji of 2021

Unicode has shared the list of the most frequently used emoji from throughout the world in 2021.
The news: Unicode Consortium, the nonprofit organization responsible for creating emoji, reviewed its own data to find the frequency of people using emoji.
- The Unicode list shows which emoji were commonly used by people throughout the world.
The findings: Tears of Joy ( ) accounts for over 5% of all emoji use, according to Unicode.
- Positive vibes were strong throughout the year.
- The top 100 emoji accounted for about 82% of all emoji used. There are 3,663 emoji overall.
The top 10 emoji: ❤️
The least-popular emojis: Flags. Any and all flag-based emoji bottomed out on the list.
Why it matters: “This data is a strong signal to encode fewer specific concepts like flags and less single-use objects like shower caps,” according to Unicode. “And, instead focus on globally-relevant, well-established communicative concepts.”
