Why Kanye West is locked out of Twitter — the controversy, explained

Twitter locked Kanye West out of his account last week over antisemitic comments the rapper posted to the site, ABC News reported.

In one tweet, which has since been removed, West said he was “going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

“The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” West said in another tweet, which has also been removed.

West’s Twitter account is currently locked for violation of company rules. Twitter has not said how long West, who changed his name to Ye earlier this year, will be locked out of his account.

Just hours before West posted to Twitter, Meta restricted his Instagram account due to antisemitic comments the rapper posted to his account, according to CNN.

In response to his restricted Instagram access, West tweeted indirectly at Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. “Look at this Mark How you gone kick me off Instagram,” West captioned a photo of him and Zuckerberg.

Just last week, West was under fire for wearing a “White Live Matter” shirt at his Paris Fashion Week show, the Deseret News reported.

The phrase “White Lives Matter” is labeled hate speech by the Anti-Defamation League. This type of speech is linked to white supremacists and the Ku Klux Klan, which began using the phrase in retaliation to the Black Lives Matter movement.

In an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, West said the reasons for wearing the shirt are “obvious.”

“The answer to why I wrote ‘White Lives Matter’ on a shirt is because they do,” West told Carlson during the interview on Thursday, per CNN. “The same people that have stripped us of our identity and labeled us as a color, have told us what it means to be Black.”

Hannah Gais, senior research analyst at Southern Poverty Law Center, told CBS News that West’s “use of rhetoric popular among some on the racist fringe goes to show that these slogans can become normalized and part of the broader right-wing vernacular through repetition.”