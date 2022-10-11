Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, October 11, 2022 | 
What Jamie Lee Curtis, other celebrities said about Ye’s tweets about Jewish people

Twitter locked the musical artist formerly known as Kanye West out of his account for violating community guidelines

By Sarah Gamblessgambles@deseretnews.com
Jamie Lee Curtis speaks at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Grants Banquet at the Beverly Wilshire hotel on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Ye, the musical artist formerly known as Kanye West, shared some tweets late Saturday night that put him under fire.

On Sunday, he was locked out of Twitter for violating their policies, according to USA Today.

The tweets in question were viewed as antisemitic and denigrating of Jewish people, as reported by the Deseret News.

What did Jamie Lee Curtis say about Ye’s antisemitic tweets?

Jamie Lee Curtis talked about how she burst into tears talking about the tweets on the Today Show on Monday.

“It’s bad enough that fascism is on the rise around the world. But on Twitter, on a portal, to pour that in? As if Jewish people haven’t had it hard enough?” she said on Today.

Her father Tony Curtis, who is also an actor, was Jewish, and Curtis wrote a tweet condemning Ye’s antisemitic messages.

Here’s what other celebrities and organizations said about Ye’s tweets

The American Jewish Committee said on Instagram that “These posts are dangerous.”

Director of Community Engagement at the Anti-Defamation League, Carly Pidis tweeted:

Kanye West has more twitter followers than there Jews in the world. There are an estimated 14.8 million Jews and he has over 30 million followers. American Jews are experiencing a historic rise in antisemitic incidents. His actions are extremely dangerous and must be called out.

Musical artist John Legend tweeted: “Weird how all these “free, independent thinkers” always land at the same old anti blackness and anti semitism.”

Comedian Sarah Silverman tweeted: “Kanye threatened the Jews yesterday on twitter and it’s not even trending. Why do mostly only Jews speak up against Jewish hate? The silence is so loud”

