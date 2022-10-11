Ye, the musical artist formerly known as Kanye West, shared some tweets late Saturday night that put him under fire.

On Sunday, he was locked out of Twitter for violating their policies, according to USA Today.

The tweets in question were viewed as antisemitic and denigrating of Jewish people, as reported by the Deseret News.

What did Jamie Lee Curtis say about Ye’s antisemitic tweets?

Jamie Lee Curtis talked about how she burst into tears talking about the tweets on the Today Show on Monday.

Jamie Lee Curtis addresses her online response to Kanye West’s anti-Semitic posts on social media, saying West’s posts were “just abhorrent.”



“It’s bad enough that fascism is on the rise around the world. But on Twitter, on a portal, to pour that in? As if Jewish people haven’t had it hard enough?” she said on Today.

Her father Tony Curtis, who is also an actor, was Jewish, and Curtis wrote a tweet condemning Ye’s antisemitic messages.

The holiest day in Judaism was last week. Words matter. A threat to Jewish people ended once in a genocide. Your words hurt and incite violence. You are a father. Please stop. pic.twitter.com/8iFuKwwspw — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) October 9, 2022

Here’s what other celebrities and organizations said about Ye’s tweets

The American Jewish Committee said on Instagram that “These posts are dangerous.”

Director of Community Engagement at the Anti-Defamation League, Carly Pidis tweeted:

Kanye West has more twitter followers than there Jews in the world. There are an estimated 14.8 million Jews and he has over 30 million followers. American Jews are experiencing a historic rise in antisemitic incidents. His actions are extremely dangerous and must be called out.

Musical artist John Legend tweeted: “Weird how all these “free, independent thinkers” always land at the same old anti blackness and anti semitism.”

Comedian Sarah Silverman tweeted: “Kanye threatened the Jews yesterday on twitter and it’s not even trending. Why do mostly only Jews speak up against Jewish hate? The silence is so loud”