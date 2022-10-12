Celebrities and fans react to the death of Angela Lansbury

“Beauty and the Beast” and “Mary Poppins” actress Angela Lansbury died on Tuesday at the age of 96, just days short of her 97th birthday. Lansbury was a film, television and Broadway actress who holds the most Golden Globe nominations and wins for best actress in a TV drama series, according to the Deseret News.

Lansbury left an impact on the entertainment industry. She was reported to be the most decorated actress of all time, according to NBC News.

Her passing has been devastating for fans, friends and fellow celebrities. People have been sharing tributes to the actress through social media, honoring her contributions to acting and her impactful performances.

Related Angela Lansbury dies 5 days before turning 97

How have celebrities reacted to the death of Angela Lansbury?

“Seinfeld” actor Jason Alexander tweeted about Lansbury’s death, saying, “The great Angela Lansbury — one of the most versatile, talented, graceful, kind, witty, wise, classy ladies I’ve ever met has left us. Her huge contribution to the arts and the world remains always.”

Actress Kristin Chenoweth, best known for her role on Broadway as Glinda in the musical “Wicked,” also tweeted about her death.

Nobody did Mame quite like her. Rest in peace, Angela Lansbury. Thank you for your art & wisdom 💔 pic.twitter.com/6NajtxKMa3 — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) October 11, 2022

Holly Robinson Peete, an actress known for her role in “21 Jump Street,” tweeted a photo of a memorial to Angela Lansbury at the Walk of Fame in Hollywood.

Rest In Peace, beautiful Ms. Lansbury… What an honor to have my star next to yours🙏🏾 …what a remarkable life you cultivated… 🕊🕊🕊🕊 #angelalandsbury pic.twitter.com/Kk3XG4lGVz — Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️ (@hollyrpeete) October 11, 2022

“Family Guy” producer David Goodman recounted a time he met the actress in the 1990s.

For two years in the 1990’s my office was next to Angela Landsbury’s on the Universal Lot. I spent an inordinate amount of time trying to “nonchalantly” run into her. It happened once. She gave me a big smile and a “hello” and I smiled and couldn’t speak. RIP. — David A. Goodman (@DavidAGoodman) October 12, 2022

How are fans responding?

Fans have also been tweeting to commemorate Lansbury’s impact on the entertainment world and her connection to nostalgic childhood roles, such as Mrs. Potts in Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.” Lansbury’s fans have also shared photos and love for her career.

Rest in peace Angela Landsbury, you defined most of my childhood and you were an icon of your time. pic.twitter.com/GLwaOgUyX6 — Emma😜 (@EmmaKenney18) October 12, 2022

Heartbroken to hear the news that Dame Angela Landsbury has died at the age of 96. Rest in peace Mrs Potts 💔🙏 pic.twitter.com/4mNmFQLerT — Julie 🚀 (@Julie74656) October 11, 2022

RIP Angela Landsbury. Growing up I loved watching Murder She Wrote with my granny - it was our wee chill out time in the afternoons - and I still watch it now!! Never knew her mum was Irish ☘️ I think I love her even more now pic.twitter.com/gbazZ14L23 — ECMonaghan (@ec_monaghan) October 11, 2022