Wednesday, October 12, 2022 | 
Entertainment

Celebrities and fans react to the death of Angela Lansbury

Here’s how fans and celebrities are responding to the recent death of actress Angela Lansbury

By Kelsey Nield
Angela Lansbury arrives at the 70th annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Angela Lansbury arrives at the 70th annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Lansbury died this week at age 96.

Chris Pizzello, Invision via Associated Press

“Beauty and the Beast” and “Mary Poppins” actress Angela Lansbury died on Tuesday at the age of 96, just days short of her 97th birthday. Lansbury was a film, television and Broadway actress who holds the most Golden Globe nominations and wins for best actress in a TV drama series, according to the Deseret News.

Lansbury left an impact on the entertainment industry. She was reported to be the most decorated actress of all time, according to NBC News.

Her passing has been devastating for fans, friends and fellow celebrities. People have been sharing tributes to the actress through social media, honoring her contributions to acting and her impactful performances.

Related

How have celebrities reacted to the death of Angela Lansbury?

“Seinfeld” actor Jason Alexander tweeted about Lansbury’s death, saying, “The great Angela Lansbury — one of the most versatile, talented, graceful, kind, witty, wise, classy ladies I’ve ever met has left us. Her huge contribution to the arts and the world remains always.”

Actress Kristin Chenoweth, best known for her role on Broadway as Glinda in the musical “Wicked,” also tweeted about her death.

Holly Robinson Peete, an actress known for her role in “21 Jump Street,” tweeted a photo of a memorial to Angela Lansbury at the Walk of Fame in Hollywood.

“Family Guy” producer David Goodman recounted a time he met the actress in the 1990s.

How are fans responding?

Fans have also been tweeting to commemorate Lansbury’s impact on the entertainment world and her connection to nostalgic childhood roles, such as Mrs. Potts in Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.” Lansbury’s fans have also shared photos and love for her career.

