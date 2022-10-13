Cartoon Network will not be shutting down, despite recent employee layoffs, according to Warner Bros.

Polygon reported that Cartoon Network will still remain as an entity in spite of recent layoffs, but for the time being there will be 43 unfilled positions in the company.

Why people are being laid off at Cartoon Network

Deadline reported that in a new plan being rolled out by Warner Bros Television, the company is seeking to find new talent and hopes to offer jobs where the new hires can be mentored into their roles.

Warner Bros. Chairman Channing Dungey explained some of the new changes in a staff memo that was sent to the company.

“We will be closing the Warner Bros. Television Workshop program, which includes both the Writers’ Workshop and the Directors’ Workshop. ... While we will no longer have these formalized programs in place, we remain committed to developing and mentoring emerging talent and preparing them for careers in television,” Dungey wrote.

Dungey also described the company’s decision as “incredibly difficult” and a “tumultuous time.”

“My hope is that these changes, made with an eye to a more focused business strategy, will strengthen and stabilize our company, maintain our great creative output, and better position us for continued future success,” Dungey wrote.

Who has been laid off?

Polygon reported that Warner Bros. laid off 82 employees on Wednesday, in addition to the 43 empty positions that will remain unfilled.

In the staff letter Dungey wrote, she further explained that some employees who have been working in the company for many years are taking leave at this time and those positions are being filled by others in the company.

“Brooke Karzen, head of Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, informed us in the last few weeks that she would like to try something new with her career after a highly successful 22-year-run at the company,” Dungey wrote.

Along with Karzen’s departure, there have been layoffs reported of higher-up employees within the company.

The marketing executives of Cartoon Network, Jill King and Tricia Melton, are the most recent reported layoffs, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Though the decisions have been made, Dungey said that the company values its employees and has greatly appreciated their contributions.

“Today we are losing members of our work family that we love, whose hard work has helped make our success possible, and for that I am truly sorry. I want everyone who is leaving to know that your contributions mattered, and the shows that you helped bring to life will always be part of the Warner Bros. Television Group legacy,” Dungey wrote.