Love Topgolf? Try these other gaming experiences next

The creative minds behind Topgolf aren’t done making date night more fun. The company’s co-founders, Steven and Dave Jolliffe, recently secured $150 million in new investments to support a different-but-related entertainment venture: Puttshack, which aims to take putt-putt golf to the next level.

“Puttshack’s latest round (of investments) will help it compete in a mini-golf industry that sees more than 130 million people play each year,” Front Office Sports reported.

At Puttshack, customers compete in putting games and receive points based on accuracy. Like at Topgolf, a computer keeps track of the score, so players can focus on the game — or psyching out their friends.

“We’re tech-infused mini golf,” the Puttshack website explains. “Our balls track your gameplay and you can earn (or lose) points based on how you play.”

Since it launched in 2018, Puttshack has opened six locations — two in the United States and four in the United Kingdom. With the help of the new funding, the company plans to open new locations in Denver, Atlanta, Boston and several other American cities.

Puttshack is not the only company trying to capitalize on Topgolf’s success, as Front Office Sports reported. Swingers and Puttery, which also seek to optimize mini-golf, recently received new funding to support future growth.

TOCA Social, which brings a Topgolf-like scoring system to kicking games, has raised around $100 million to roll out its concept, according to Sportico. It currently has a location in London and plans to open in Dallas in 2023.

“TOCA Social has a selection of four games, to please both football (aka soccer) lovers and haters alike. With a range of levels for each game, it is accessible for players of all abilities, even those who have never kicked a ball before,” the company’s website explains.

