Kevin Spacey gives testimony in sexual misconduct case

Kevin Spacey spent about five hours on the witness stand on Wednesday defending himself in a sexual misconduct trial. The actor, 63, denied claims that he sexually assaulted Antony Rapp, who was 14 years old at the time, during a house party in 1986.

Rapp, known for his work on “Star Trek: Discovery,” is suing Spacey for battery and seeking $40 million dollars in damages. Rapp first made the sexual assault claims to BuzzFeed in 2017.

Rapp claims that in 1986, Spacey, then 26, invited Rapp to his home where Spacey touched Rapp inappropriately — all without consent, according to CNN.

“They are not true,” Spacey said of the allegations, per BBC.

Rapp was asked last week if he made up his allegations against Spacey. “I have not,” the 50-year-old actor told the court. “It was something that happened to me that was not OK.”

In July, Spacey was charged with four counts of sexual assault against three different men, according to CBS News. Numerous sexual assault allegations have been made against Spacey since Rapp went public with his experience in 2017. The allegations span from 1995 to 2013, all of which were made by men.

Spacey got emotional in court on Monday and said he “regret(s)” apologizing to Rapp. “I’ve learned a lesson which is never apologize for something you didn’t do,” Spacey said.

The trial is expected to finish up this week.

