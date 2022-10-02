Cher made a surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week. Here’s what happened

At 76, Cher made a return to the stage — this time on the runway. The ’70s fashion icon left fans in awe of her surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

Driving the news: Cher stole the spotlight at the close of Balmain’s Spring/Summer 2023 show. Accompanied by Balmain’s creative director, Olivier Rousteing, Cher strutted the catwalk to her hit song, “Strong Enough,” according to “Good Morning America.”



Cher proved she's still got it when she made her way on stage in a futuristic spandex catsuit, platform boots, metallic eyeshadow and her trademark sleek hair.

Rousteing praised Cher for her decadeslong career in music and film. “Cher has been a daring pioneer, a true trailblazer,” Rousteing said. “She courageously marches forward.”

What they’re saying: Cher was just as impressed by her runway moment as her fans were.

Details: Balmain applauded the show on Instagram, coupled with a photo of Cher and Rousteing. “Balmain channeled the spirit of the fearless visionary, celebrating art and culture for all,” the post said.

