Is Taylor Swift releasing ‘Speak Now’ re-recordings next?

Taylor Swift released a music video Monday night for her song “Bejeweled” off of her newest album, “Midnights,” and it has fans speculating that she will be releasing the re-recordings of “Speak Now” soon.

On the 12th anniversary of her third album, “Speak Now,” Swift dropped the fairy-tale-inspired music video for “Bejeweled.”

In the video, Swift plays a version of Cinderella with the Haim sisters starring as the evil stepsisters and Laura Dern as the stepmother. Dern tells Swift to “speak not,” a possible reference to the album.

The biggest hint towards the release of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” in the music video comes in the form of elevator buttons.

Related The literary and lyrical genius of Taylor Swift

It may sound absurd, but fans seem to be in agreement that a shot of the 13 elevator buttons in the video, all of which have different colors, means that Swift is releasing the re-recordings of “Speak Now” next.

Each of the buttons on the elevator correspond to a color associated with Swift’s albums in the order they were released. Swift presses the third button, corresponding to “Speak Now.”

Fans also noticed that there are 13 buttons, but Swift only has 12 albums (including past re-recordings). The 13th button’s color matches the third button, suggesting that her 13th album is a re-recording of her third.

Taylor Swift clicks the number 3 on the elevator in the Bejeweled music video, 3 which is purple and also her third studio album, SPEAK NOW confirming it’s the next re-recorded Taylor’s Version album? It also matches the purple 13 on top! #TSMidnighTS pic.twitter.com/ZLW241tIuj — Zainub Amir (@zainubamir) October 25, 2022

SPEAK NOW TAYLOR’S VERSION NEXT???? pic.twitter.com/fPFwX2qid8 — hailey ☾ | MIDNIGHTS (@loversmidnights) October 25, 2022

Some fans have also speculated that the instrumental music playing at the beginning and end of the music videos are songs from “Speak Now.”

Taylor took floor 3 in the elevator

album 3: speak now

opening background song: enchanted

closing background song: long live — hannah | it is enough (@sippingaugust) October 25, 2022

However, it is unclear for now when she will release “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).”

Why is Taylor Swift releasing re-recordings of her albums?

“Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” would be Taylor Swift’s third album that she has re-recorded and released.

In April last year, Swift released “Fearless (Taylor’s Version),” followed by “Red (Taylor’s Version)” in November that same year.

Swift announced that she would re-record and release her albums after she switched record companies and her old record company was bought by Scooter Braun, who Swift claims has bullied her repeatedly, according to Time magazine.