‘Croctober’ means free Crocs are up for grabs. Here’s how you can get your hands on a pair

’Tis the season for Halloween costumes, pumpkin spice and ... Crocs? The makers of the foam-like shoes are seemingly keeping their upward trajectory going following Crocs’ resurgence in recent years. If you’re interested in trying out the shoe or if you’re already a fan of the cushy clogs, October is the time to strike.

To commemorate the company’s 20th anniversary, the footwear brand is celebrating by giving away thousands of Crocs during the first week of October and featuring surprises and deals throughout the month, aptly dubbed “Croctober.”

Crocs’ “Free Pair for All” campaign operates on an entry system, and winners are selected via a daily drawing, according to the company’s website. The drawings run through Oct. 7 and begin at 10 a.m. each day.

We’re kicking off #Croctober with ✨free✨ Crocs for our fans!



(Or if you're not a fan, are you tempted enough join the Croc side?)



Here's how:

🐊 Enter daily Oct 1-7

🐊 10am - 3pm ET

🐊 If you don't win on day 1, re-enter on day 2 (and on) for better and better chances. — Crocs (@Crocs) October 1, 2022

In order to enter, you have to be a “Crocs Club” member, a membership status that can be gained by signing up for the company’s emails, according to the site. If you’re in the market for a pair of Crocs, you can enter here.

If you happen to be reading this article after Oct. 7, not all is lost. Crocs is celebrating the entire month of “Croctober,” not just the first week. Their website says to “check back all month long for surprises, giveaways, deals, and a BIG 20th Anniversary Croc Day Party on Croctober 23rd.”

Crocs has also recently unveiled collections born from the brand’s collaborations with various celebrities, including the limited-edition, pizza-themed “Jimmy Kimmel x Crocs” line. The Kimmel x Crocs collection sold out quickly and “in honor of the collaboration, a charitable donation will be made to benefit Children’s Hospital Los Angeles,” Crocs tweeted.

So if you don’t make it in time to purchase a pair of the shoes during “Croctober,” don’t fret. It’s pretty safe to say that Crocs will continue to develop new ideas for shoes that fit every niche and season.