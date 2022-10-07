Britney Spears lashes out at her mom, Lynne Spears, over apology

Britney Spears opened up in an Instagram post earlier this week about the pain she still feels because of her family. Lynne Spears responded to the post in the comments with a public apology.

“I’m sooo sorry for your pain! I have been sorry for years! I love you so much and miss you!” Lynne Spears wrote in response the the post.

Driving the news: Spears was not pleased with her mother’s apology, responding to the comment with strong language.



In her original post, Spears said a “genuine apology” would help her recovery and give her closure.

“They could at least take responsibility for their actions and actually own up to the fact they hurt me,” the post read.

Spears was officially released from a 13-year conservatorship nearly a year ago. During her conservatorship, the pop-star’s medical, financial and personal decisions were all made by her father. Spears has publicly spoken out about the trauma she felt because of the conservatorship.

What they’re saying: Britney Spears fans supported her complaints in the comments on her Instagram post. Fans quickly took her side and agreed that Lynne Spears’ apology did not cut it.

People in Britney’s comments saying you wanted an apology and your mom gave you one be happy .. Lynne didn’t give Britney a real one first off and secondly Britney shouldn’t have to say she wants an apology to get one especially after 14 years of abuse and trauma #BritneySpears — Stephen🌹🚀 (@luckySGM) October 6, 2022

Britney Spears’ mom just gaslit her on Instagram, playing victim while living in the mansion her daughter bought her. #justiceforbritney pic.twitter.com/dSNQfbG45Z — Josh Helfgott (@JoshHelfgott) August 29, 2022

Details: Lynne Spears also posted a longer public explanation for Spears on her own Instagram account.

