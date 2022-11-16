Brendan Fraser refuses to attend the Golden Globes, even if he gets a nomination

Brendan Fraser won’t attend the Golden Globes this year — even if he gets nominated.

Fraser is a 2023 Oscar front-runner for his performance in “The Whale,” which many fans are considering his comeback role, per the New York Post. Fraser told GQ he is not only favored for a best actor nomination, he is favored to win. Historically Oscar nominees are also Golden Globe nominees.

When asked if he would attend the Golden Globe awards ceremony if nominated, Fraser told GQ interviewers, “No, I will not participate.”

“My mother didn’t raise a hypocrite. You can call me a lot of things, but not that,” he continued.

In a 2018 interview with GQ, Fraser revealed an alleged assault in 2003. The actor said that during a luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel, he was groped by Philip Berk, former president and member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The Golden Globes are hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

“I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association,” Fraser told GQ.

Fraser said his experience with Berk is what led him to “retreat” from Hollywood. After the alleged incident, “The Mummy” actor said he got depressed and lost respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Now, he said he wants nothing to do with the organization.

What are Brendan Fraser’s assault claims?

In his 2018 interview with GQ, Fraser outlined the alleged 2003 assault. He claims that Berk touched him inappropriately on the buttocks and around the groin.

Fraser said that the experience made him feel sick. He blamed himself for the incident and tried to downplay its severity in his mind.

According to Vanity Fair, Berk denied Fraser’s claims and called them “a total fabrication.” The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has never issued Fraser an apology for the alleged incident. The allegations never received a lot of attention.

“I think it was because it was too prickly or sharp-edged or icky for people to want to go first and invest emotionally in the situation,” Fraser told GQ.

When are the Golden Globes?

The 80th Golden Globe awards will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, on NBC. Nominations for the awards ceremony will be announced on Monday, Dec. 12.