ATLANTA — At the end of Season 2 of “The Chosen,” Jesus emerges from behind a curtain to see thousands have gathered to hear his famous Sermon on the Mount.

What happens next?

Fans have waited more than a year to find out, and Season 3 is finally here.

The first two episodes of Season 3 open in more than 2,000 theaters nationwide on Friday, Nov. 18.

Cast and crew, news media and at least 4,000 fans of “The Chosen” were treated to a first look at a world premiere showing at the historic Fox Theater in Atlanta on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Creator Dallas Jenkins’ primary hint has been that the “honeymoon phase is over.”

“Now the characters all have to deal with the costs and occasional confusions of following the Messiah,” he said.

Jenkins also emphasized the scriptural theme of Season 3 — “Come to me, all you who are weary and heavy-laden, and I will give you rest” — which he hopes people will feel as they watch Season 3.

What are Episodes 1-2 of ‘The Chosen’ about?

The drama picks up where it left off, with Jesus (Jonathan Roumie), delivering his Sermon on the Mount.

What he teaches them is new and unexpected. Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you? Forgiveness? Treat others as you would be treated?

Viewers will see and feel the impact of the profound sermon through the personal and emotional struggles of those listening.

Something Mathew (Paras Patel), the former tax collector, hears triggers a flashback of being disowned by his parents.

Judas (Luke Dimyan) is introduced at the end of Season 2. He hears the sermon and with all the enthusiastic faith of a new convert, expresses interest in following Jesus as a disciple.

Quintus, a Roman leader played by Brandon Potter, performs in a scene from Season 3 of “The Chosen.” The Chosen

Others who hear the sermon are changed by it and want to remain near Jesus. They begin squatting in tents outside the city walls, which doesn’t sit well with the Roman leaders.

Beyond the sermon, other characters face problems.

Simon (Shahar Isaac) and his wife Eden (Lara Silva) miss each other and want to start a family, which becomes comical with a few of Simon’s fellow disciples staying temporarily in their home.

Andrew (Noah James) is permitted to visit his friend John the Baptist in prison.

Little James (Jordan Walker Ross), who lives with physical disabilities, wonders why the Savior hasn’t healed him yet?

Jordan Walker Ross plays Little James in a scene from Season 3 of “The Chosen.” The Chosen

Does Jesus issue a mission call to his disciples?

It’s no secret — Jenkins and producers have told fans this is coming — Jesus gathers his 12 apostles together and informs them he is sending them forth on missions. He organizes them into companionships and gives each pair their assignment.

The scene is perhaps one of the most humorous in the film as Jesus authorizes his apostles to preach the gospel, heal the sick, cast out devils and perform miracles, acts they can hardly fathom.

As hilarious as the scene is, fans may feel goosebumps when Jesus transitions to a more serious tone and gives them a glimpse of what will come in the future.

“There will come a time when this will become far more difficult, when persecution is an ever-present part of your ministry,” a line included in the theatrical trailer. “I have chosen you 12 as my apostles. There will come a time you follow in my footsteps and you will know what it actually means to give up your life.”

Right, Big James (Abe Bueno-Jallad), John (George H. Xanthis), Zebedee (Nick Shakoour), and Nathaniel (Austin Reed Alleman) stand together in a scene from Season 3 of “The Chosen.” The Chosen

Laughter, cheering, tears and sniffles

The film had several moments of laughter, triumphant cheering and even some tears and sniffles. When it was over, most of those watching in the Fox Theater stood and gave a thunderous ovation.

If that is any indication, most fans will be happy with Episodes 1 and 2, as well as the direction of Season 3 going forward.

Once done in theaters, the rest of Season 3 episodes will hit the show’s free streaming platform and launch weekly on the app.

Shown together, Episodes 1 and 2 have a running time of 124 minutes. Parental guidance is suggested.