Scrabble adds ‘bae’ and ‘stan’ to its official dictionary

Do you stan Scrabble? Well, now you’ll be able to use the word “stan” when you play the popular word game.

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that around 500 new words have entered the Scrabble dictionary, which means that you will have a lot of new options as you play the game. The official Scrabble dictionary contains more than 100,000 words. While Scrabble rules technically allow the use of any dictionary sanctioned by the players, the official dictionary is seen as something of a hallmark.

The last time the dictionary was updated was in 2018. Many of the words that were added didn’t exist at the time the game was released. Other words were added after Merriam-Webster had discovered they had somehow been left out of the game.

According to CNN, Hasbro and Merriam-Webster collaborated to add these new words to the dictionary. Peter Sokolowski, editor-at-large of Merriam-Webster, told The Associated Press in an exclusive interview that his favorite new word was “eggcorn, because it’s a word about words.”

Sokolowski wants the curious to sleuth for the new words, but here’s a list of some of the words highlighted by The Associated Press and CNN.

