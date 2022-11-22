New ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ trailer drops. Just how expensive was the movie?

The final trailer for “Avatar: The Way of Water,” the highly anticipated sequel to the 2009 film “Avatar,” dropped Monday night, and it looks like it will be visually stunning, immersive and, most of all, expensive.

In a recent interview with GQ, director James Cameron confirmed that the film cost a lot of money to make.

Variety estimated that the budget was a whopping $250 million, and even though Cameron wouldn’t give an exact number, he told GQ that the film was “very (expletive) expensive.”

The director stated that “Avatar: The Way of Water” was the “the worst business case in movie history.”

For the movie to be profitable, “you have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history. That’s your threshold. That’s your break even,” Cameron said.

That means that it would have to surpass Cameron’s own “Titanic,” the third highest-grossing film of all time at $2.2 billion, and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” in fourth place with $2.1 billion.

Anything under $2 billion for the “Avatar” sequel would be a loss, according to Fortune.

The first “Avatar” still holds the record for the highest-grossing film of all time, with $2.9 billion on a budget of $237 million, according to Business Insider.

It remains to be seen if the sequel can live up to the original in box office terms.

Watch the trailer for “Avatar: The Way of Water” below:

“Avatar: The Way of Water” releases in theaters Dec. 16.