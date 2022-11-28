Facebook Twitter
Need help with Wordle? Here are some hints

Today’s Wordle is fairly easy, but if you are stumped — or have a winning streak you don’t want to snap — here are some hints to help you out

By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson Lottie Elizabeth Johnsonlottiejohnson@deseretnews.com
Today’s Wordle is fairly easy — it’s only taking players an average of 3.4 guesses to solve, per the website Tom’s Guide.

But if you are stumped — or have a winning streak you don’t want to snap — here are some hints to help you out:

  • The word contains two vowels.
  • There are no repeated letters.
  • All of the letters are commonly used.

Need an additional hint? Synonyms for today’s word include:

  • Halfhearted.
  • Unenthusiastic.

(The answer is at the very bottom of the article.)

What is the best Wordle starting word?

A Wordle bot has revealed that “crane” is the best Wordle starting word, the Deseret News reported.

The Deseret News staff recently shared some of its go-to starting words, which included “stare” and “adieu,” among others.

What are some of your Wordle go-to words? Share in the comments section below.

Wordle spinoffs

If you’re wanting to try other Wordle-esque games, visit this extensive list of Wordle spinoffs at Deseret.com. The running list covers everything from music to math to travel to movies.

And today’s Wordle answer is ...

Tepid.

According to Merriam-Webster, “tepid” has a few definitions, including:

  • “Moderately warm.”
  • “Lacking in passion, force or zest.”
  • “Marked by an absence of enthusiasm or conviction.”
