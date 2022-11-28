“Harry Potter” and “The Crown” star Helena Bonham Carter spoke out about her dislike of cancel culture and some of the controversial people in her circle.

In an interview with The Sunday Times Magazine (paywall), Bonham Carter said the cancel culture movement has become a “witch hunt” that has grown “quite hysterical.”

What did Helena Bonham Carter say about Johnny Depp?

In the interview (subscription required) which published Sunday, Bonham Carter revealed that following the six-week domestic abuse trial between her former co-star Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, she believes Depp has been “completely vindicated.”

“I think he’s fine now. Totally fine,” Bonham Carter said regarding Depp in the aftermath of the trial involving Heard, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“My view is that she got on that pendulum,” Bonham Carter said, referring to the #MeToo movement. “That’s the problem with these things — that people will jump on the bandwagon because it’s the trend and to be the poster girl for it.”

What Helena Bonham Carter said about J.K. Rowling?

Variety reported that Bonham Carter also criticized those who attacked “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling for speaking out on her views about single-sex areas when the Scottish government was looking to change its gender recognition laws.

In 2020, Rowling wrote in an essay on the subject: “I couldn’t shut out those memories (of my own assault) and I was finding it hard to contain my anger and disappointment about the way I believe my government is playing fast and loose with women’s and girls’ safety,” according to The Guardian.

Bonham Carter said that the cancel culture movement against Rowling has “been taken to the extreme, the judgmentalism of people. She’s allowed her opinion, particularly if she’s suffered abuse. Everybody carries their own history of trauma and forms their opinions from that trauma, and you have to respect where people come from and their pain.”

Bonham Carter also said that that those who disagree with Rowling are also allowed their opinion but that she believes that “canceling” the author is taking it too far, as “she’s just saying something out of her own experience.”

What other celebrities have criticized cancel culture?

Movie Guide reported that there are other celebrities, such as Bill Maher, Justin Bieber, Kelly Rowland and Ricky Gervais, who have also spoken out about their disdain for cancel culture.

Bonham Carter explained in the interview that there are some actors, like Kevin Spacey, who she believes will not be given a second chance at their careers, but that she thinks that Depp will be given a shot.

“You can’t ban people. I hate cancel culture. It has become quite hysterical and there’s a kind of witch-hunt and a lack of understanding,” Bonham Carter said.

