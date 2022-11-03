Facebook Twitter
Entertainment Music

Adele reveals the right way to pronounce her name. Here’s how fans reacted

If you’re American, you’ve probably been saying Adele’s name wrong

By Margaret Darby
Adele poses for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards 2022 in London.

Adele poses for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards 2022 in London on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. It turns out many of us have been mispronouncing her name, the singer said.

Joel C Ryan, Invision, Associated Press

During a recent “Happy Hour with Adele” episode, the singer revealed the proper way to pronounce her name.

Driving the news: According to the singer, fans have been pronouncing Adele “Uh-dell” but she pronounces it, “Uh-dale.”

  • Adele addressed the correct way to say her name after a fan submitted a question to her “Happy Hour with Adele” Q&A session. She said the woman who asked the question, “Said my name perfectly!”
  • To hear Adele pronounce it for yourself, go to 21:39 in this video.
What they’re saying: Twitter users joked about the fan and media reaction to Adele’s revelation on how to properly say her name, claiming it is just a difference in accents. Adele’s accent is from North London.

Details: The Q&A event was a celebration of her new music video for her song, “I Drink Wine.”

  • The singer’s Las Vegas residency opens Friday, Nov. 18, and goes through March.
  • Adele postponed her Las Vegas residency in January last year due to delivery delays and COVID-19. She later called the experience “the worst moment in my career, by far,” per CNN.
  • Her most recent album, “30,” was released in November 2021.
