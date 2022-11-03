During a recent “Happy Hour with Adele” episode, the singer revealed the proper way to pronounce her name.
Driving the news: According to the singer, fans have been pronouncing Adele “Uh-dell” but she pronounces it, “Uh-dale.”
- Adele addressed the correct way to say her name after a fan submitted a question to her “Happy Hour with Adele” Q&A session. She said the woman who asked the question, “Said my name perfectly!”
- To hear Adele pronounce it for yourself, go to 21:39 in this video.
What they’re saying: Twitter users joked about the fan and media reaction to Adele’s revelation on how to properly say her name, claiming it is just a difference in accents. Adele’s accent is from North London.
Adele announces we've all been saying her name without a British accent.— Ms_Xtina (@Ms_Xtina) November 2, 2022
Adele: *pronounces her name with a British accent*— Chris (@albdreamer) November 2, 2022
US media: https://t.co/m3GAA96bTS
“Adele has shared how her name is actually pronounced”— TAI 🫶🏾 (@dreamnexttoyou) November 2, 2022
And it’s just Adele with a British accent
Details: The Q&A event was a celebration of her new music video for her song, “I Drink Wine.”
- The singer’s Las Vegas residency opens Friday, Nov. 18, and goes through March.
- Adele postponed her Las Vegas residency in January last year due to delivery delays and COVID-19. She later called the experience “the worst moment in my career, by far,” per CNN.
- Her most recent album, “30,” was released in November 2021.