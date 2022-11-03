During a recent “Happy Hour with Adele” episode, the singer revealed the proper way to pronounce her name.

Driving the news: According to the singer, fans have been pronouncing Adele “Uh-dell” but she pronounces it, “Uh-dale.”



Adele addressed the correct way to say her name after a fan submitted a question to her “Happy Hour with Adele” Q&A session. She said the woman who asked the question, “Said my name perfectly!”

To hear Adele pronounce it for yourself, go to 21:39 in this video.

What they’re saying: Twitter users joked about the fan and media reaction to Adele’s revelation on how to properly say her name, claiming it is just a difference in accents. Adele’s accent is from North London.

Adele announces we've all been saying her name without a British accent. — Ms_Xtina (@Ms_Xtina) November 2, 2022

Adele: *pronounces her name with a British accent*



US media: https://t.co/m3GAA96bTS — Chris (@albdreamer) November 2, 2022

“Adele has shared how her name is actually pronounced”

And it’s just Adele with a British accent — TAI 🫶🏾 (@dreamnexttoyou) November 2, 2022

Details: The Q&A event was a celebration of her new music video for her song, “I Drink Wine.”

