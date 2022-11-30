Will Smith tells Trevor Noah he had to ‘humble down’ after the Oscars slap

Months after storming the Oscars stage to slap comedian Chris Rock — an act that has caused some in the public to redefine the actor’s reputation — Will Smith has opened up about the incident.

In his first late-night interview since the now-infamous slap, Smith appeared on the “Daily Show” Monday night and opened up to host Trevor Noah about the feelings that led to and followed the violent act.

“There’s many nuances and complexities to it,” Smith told Noah, “but at the end of the day, I just — I lost it.”

“I was going through something that night,” Smith said. He did not specify exactly what he was going through, but whatever it was, he admitted it does not “justify” his behavior. “That was a rage that had been bottled for a really long time.”

Throughout his interview with Noah, Smith got teary-eyed and said that his biggest challenge during the eight months since the incident has been learning to forgive himself.

“I had to humble down and realize that I’m a flawed human and I still have an opportunity to go out in the world and contribute in a way that fills my heart and hopefully helps other people,” said Smith.

Noah offered support and understanding throughout the interview as Smith shared the emotional journey he has been on since he slapped Rock.

“You are one of those rare breeds of people who’ve spent more time in the spotlight than out of it,” said Noah. “I think I speak for a lot of people when I say that I don’t want that to define you. I don’t think it should define you.”

Ever since Smith charged the Oscars stage in March and told Rock to “keep his wife’s name” out of his mouth and slapped him across the face, he has remained relatively quiet about the matter. However, in July, the actor issued a public apology on Instagram.

Smith called his behavior that night “unacceptable” and apologized to Rock, Rock’s family and his fans.

In April, the Academy Awards barred Will Smith from attending the Oscars for ten years as a result of his actions, the Deseret News reported.

Smith appeared on the “Daily Show” to promote his newest project, “Emancipation,” a historical drama in which Smith plays a runaway slave.

To those who are not ready to watch Smith’s movies after he slapped Rock, Smith shared a message in a recent interview with journalist Kevin McCarthy.

“I completely understand that if ... someone is not ready, I would absolutely respect that and allow them their space to not be ready. ... My deepest hope is that my actions don’t penalize my team,” Smith said.