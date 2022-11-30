Dwayne Johnson bought every Snickers bar at a Hawaii 7-Eleven to make up for stealing them as a kid

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson decided to “right the wrong” of his hungry 14-year-old self.

In an Instagram post, the Rock revealed that he has been waiting “decades” to return to the Hawaii 7-Eleven he stole from as a kid and make things right.

“When I was 14 years old, every day I used to stop here at this 7-Eleven and steal a king-sized Snickers bar because I couldn’t afford to buy one,” Johnson explained in an Instagram video of himself returning to the convenience store.

“That was my pre-workout food. I did that for almost a year every day. I had to come back and buy every Snickers bar on those shelves,” he continued.

Johnson bought every last Snickers candy bar on the shelves and also paid for waiting customers’ snacks. He left the large bag of candy on the counter for everyone to enjoy.

“We were evicted from Hawaii in ’87, and after all these years — I finally got back home to right this wrong. ... The same clerk was there every day and always just turned her head and never busted me,” Johnson wrote in one of his Instagram captions.

Fans were excited to catch a glimpse of the “Black Adam” star during their trip to 7-Eleven. The actor offered Snickers bars and photos to many of them.

“We can’t change the past and some of the dumb stuff we may have done, but every once in a while we can add a little redeeming grace note to that situation — and maybe put a big smile on some stranger’s faces,” Johnson wrote.

Johnson is known for his philanthropic efforts. And as one of 2022’s highest-paid actors, he has a lot to give, per Forbes.

In 2006, he founded the Dwayne Johnson Rock Foundation. The charity works to improve the self esteem of children with illness, disorders and disabilities. It also helps children through physical fitness and nutrition programs, reports Insider.