Tuesday, December 13, 2022 | 
Director Taylor Swift

Searchlight Pictures put the green light on an original script that Swift wrote to become a feature film

By Sarah Gambles Sarah Gamblessgambles@deseretnews.com
Director Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift accepts the award for favorite pop album for “Red (Taylor’s Version)” at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/Associated Press

It’s official. Taylor Swift is adding director to her list of titles.

Searchlight Pictures received a green light to produce an original script by the musical artist, Variety reported.

“Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey,” said Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield, per Variety.

Swift is also being highlighted in Variety’s annual Directors on Directors series starting on Monday. She was chosen for her directorial debut with her “All Too Well” short film.

“Every aspect of my job as a singer has affected the way that I am as a director,” she said in her interview. “... But I think it’s helpful when people know what story it is they’re telling. I’ve been part of things where you didn’t know the script, and no one knew what the story was.”

What music videos has Taylor Swift directed?

Swift has directed multiple of her own music videos according to Billboard, including:

  1. “Mine”.
  2. “Me!”.
  3. “You Need to Calm Down.
  4. “Lover”.
  5. “The Man”.
  6. “Cardigan”.
  7. “Willow”.
  8. “Anti-Hero”.
  9. “Bejeweled”.
  10. Short film “All Too Well.”

What does Taylor Swift say about storytelling and the movies?

Earlier this month, Swift told The Hollywood Reporter that she would love to trade places with Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro.

“Imagine having that imagination, that visual vocabulary and that astonishing body of work,” she said. “To have such a diverse storytelling range but to somehow put your distinctive artistic fingerprint on every film.”

There’s no information on the release, actors, film genre or storyline yet. But Swift fans, “Swifties,” can likely expect a solid narrative and character arc, similar to the skills she brings to her songs.

