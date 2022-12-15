What is the future of Superman under reimagined DC studios?

Actor Henry Cavill is passing on the Superman cap to someone else.

James Gunn and Peter Safran were tapped to lead DC Studios and that has led to quite a bit of reshuffling as they imagine the future of the fictional universe.

This reshuffling has left many wondering about the fate of Clark Kent. On Wednesday evening, Gunn took to Twitter to make some announcements.

First, he and Safran finally have the “DC slate ready to go.”

“We’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year,” he tweeted.

Second, they’ve decided the role the red-caped superhero will play in the reimagined DC universe.

“In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future,” Gunn said.

Sources told Variety that Gun, Safran and Cavill met and discussed the possibility of bringing back the actor in the future.

Cavill took to Instagram to confirm the “sad news” that he will not be returning as Superman.

“After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life,” he said.

“James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes,” Cavill said.

“For those who have been by my side through the years ... we can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember. ... Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there,” he said.

Gunn revealed that he has been writing a new Superman film for a while but added: “We don’t know who is directing yet.”

A follower asked whether Ben Affleck, who has played Batman, could direct. To this Gunn responded, “Met with Ben yesterday precisely because he wants to direct & we want him to direct.”

But, he said, that it has to be the right project.