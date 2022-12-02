Kanye West says ‘I like Hitler’ during Alex Jones interview

Kanye West praised Adolf Hitler during an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Thursday. “I see good things about Hitler,” said the rapper, who changed his name to Ye, per the New York Post.

“Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler,” West told Jones. “Also Hitler was born Christian.”

“This guy that invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that,” West said during the interview.

During the interview, Jones interjected that he did not like Nazis, to which West responded, “I like Hitler” and “We got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time,” per Rolling Stone.

From 1933 to 1945, Hitler led the systematic killing of 6 million Jews in Europe. Hitler and the Nazis’ attacks were rooted in antisemitic ideology, reports the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

After West’s comments, Jones said, “I think most Jewish people are great.” He continued, “I agree there’s a Jewish mafia,” per Yahoo News.

In recent months, West has made a slew of racist and antisemitic comments, which lost him major deals with Adidas, Gap and other brands.

In October, West tweeted that he was “going death con 3 (sic) On JEWISH PEOPLE,” the Deseret News previously reported.

According to Rolling Stone, West recently partnered with Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist and Holocaust denier. Earlier this week, Fuentes joined West for an interview with a conservative podcaster. When the podcaster pushed back on West’s antisemitic comments, he stormed out of the studio.

Fuentes and West also recently had dinner with former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, drawing backlash, as the Deseret News reported.