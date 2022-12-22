The long debate as to whether or not Jack could have fit on the door with Rose in the 1997 blockbuster “Titanic” has finally been put to rest.

For those who are believers that they both could have fit, get your tissues ready.

Here’s what the study found.

Could Jack and Rose both fit on the door?

Director of the film, James Cameron, said during the press tour for his new movie, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” that he had commissioned a scientific study to find out once and for all if they both could have fit, according to The Toronto Sun.

NPR reported that Cameron partnered with a hypothermia expert to do a forensic analysis on whether or not Jack could have been on the door with Rose.

“We took two stunt people who were the same body mass of Kate (Winslet) and Leo (DiCaprio) and we put sensors all over them and inside them and we put them in ice water, and we tested to see whether they could have survived through a variety of methods,” Cameron said. “And the answer was, there was no way they both could have survived. Only one could survive.”

Why was this study conducted?

“Look, it’s very, very simple: you read page 147 of the script and it says, ‘Jack gets off the board and gives his place to her so that she can survive,” Cameron told the Daily Beast back in 2017.

People were not satisfied with this answer and held firm to the belief that both of the characters could have fit on the door and survived together.

Cameron told the Toronto Sun that he had commissioned a scientific study in order, “to put this whole thing to rest and drive a stake through its heart once and for all.”

The Washington Post reported that Cameron’s study will be released to the public in a National Geographic special in February 2023 along with the release of the remastered version of the film.

