This is what nepo baby mania is all about. Here are the best reactions to nepo babies

Life isn’t fair. Some people inherit Goldie Hawn’s good looks (Kate Hudson), others are born with their father’s million-dollar sense of humor (Ben Stiller) and many others are brought into this world with enough connections to make it big regardless of talent. Cue the nepo baby.

What is a nepo baby?

Nepo babies, derived from “nepotism,” are successful actors, musicians, comedians and others with famous and successful parents or relatives. Basically, they got dealt a really good hand and they are making the most of it.

Success in the entertainment industry is more about connection than most of us probably realize. Earlier this week, Vulture called public attention to nepo babies and just how many of them there really are. The story made New York Magazine’s latest cover.

Nepo babies are not only abundant — they’re thriving. How could two little words cause so much conflict? Writes @kn8 in our (over)analysis of the phenomenon: "We love them, we hate them, we disrespect them, we’re obsessed with them." https://t.co/WA22qhdS29 pic.twitter.com/nmWXlrIMNS — New York Magazine (@NYMag) December 19, 2022

Who are nepo babies?

The better question these days is — who isn’t? Once you take a deep dive into the world of nepo babies, you realize just how many of your favorite celebrities come from famous roots.

Here are a few of the most well-known nepo babies around.



Gwyneth Paltrow is the daughter of Bruce Paltrow (director, producer) and Blythe Danner (actress). Her godfather is Steven Spielberg (filmmaker), per Vulture.

Angelina Jolie is the daughter of Jon Voight (actor), per Vulture.

George Clooney’s father, Nick Clooney, was a TV host, and his aunt, Rosemary Clooney, was a singer and actress, per Vulture.

Jamie Lee Curtis is the daughter of Janet Leigh (actress) and Tony Curtis (actor), per Vulture.

The best Nepo baby reactions

Since nepo baby mania has taken off, Twitter users have put a hilarious spin on the trend with their own nepo baby charts and reactions. Here are a few of the best ones.

my fave nepo baby pic.twitter.com/HXUhnE5hPg — gidget (@LADYDILF) December 20, 2022

"They're calling you a nepo baby, sir." pic.twitter.com/FSbKevJwU1 — Mike Scollins (@mikescollins) December 19, 2022

man, that nepo baby article was THOROUGH pic.twitter.com/OP0L3WG4fr — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) December 19, 2022

the realest nepo baby is london tipton pic.twitter.com/so0chuRQIJ — NOSTALGIA (@notgwendalupe) December 20, 2022

the nepo baby article was coming for everyone omg pic.twitter.com/urgiPvBm1G — thena (@mymyatwaterloo) December 21, 2022

that nepo baby article really got them pic.twitter.com/b74rUeXrDz — 💭 (@thinkergilmore) December 20, 2022