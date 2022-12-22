Facebook Twitter
This is what nepo baby mania is all about. Here are the best reactions to nepo babies

Some people are born with a silver spoon in their mouth, and a lot of those people grow up to be nepo babies

By Margaret Darby
Kate Hudson poses for photographers upon arrival for the photo call of the film 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' in London.

Kate Hudson poses for photographers upon arrival for the photo call of the film “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” in London, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

Scott Garfitt, Invision via Associated Press

Life isn’t fair. Some people inherit Goldie Hawn’s good looks (Kate Hudson), others are born with their father’s million-dollar sense of humor (Ben Stiller) and many others are brought into this world with enough connections to make it big regardless of talent. Cue the nepo baby.

What is a nepo baby?

Nepo babies, derived from “nepotism,” are successful actors, musicians, comedians and others with famous and successful parents or relatives. Basically, they got dealt a really good hand and they are making the most of it.

Success in the entertainment industry is more about connection than most of us probably realize. Earlier this week, Vulture called public attention to nepo babies and just how many of them there really are. The story made New York Magazine’s latest cover.

Who are nepo babies?

The better question these days is — who isn’t? Once you take a deep dive into the world of nepo babies, you realize just how many of your favorite celebrities come from famous roots.

Here are a few of the most well-known nepo babies around.

  • Gwyneth Paltrow is the daughter of Bruce Paltrow (director, producer) and Blythe Danner (actress). Her godfather is Steven Spielberg (filmmaker), per Vulture.
  • Angelina Jolie is the daughter of Jon Voight (actor), per Vulture.
  • George Clooney’s father, Nick Clooney, was a TV host, and his aunt, Rosemary Clooney, was a singer and actress, per Vulture.
  • Jamie Lee Curtis is the daughter of Janet Leigh (actress) and Tony Curtis (actor), per Vulture.

The best Nepo baby reactions

Since nepo baby mania has taken off, Twitter users have put a hilarious spin on the trend with their own nepo baby charts and reactions. Here are a few of the best ones.

