Dolly Parton’s new children’s book is about a French bulldog with big dreams

Dolly Parton is at it again. This time, she’s coming out with a children’s book about her god- dog.

Young readers will get to know Billy the Kid, a French bulldog, who hopes to become a country music star in Nashville, Tennessee, according to Penguin Random House.

“I am so proud to bring this book and the message it conveys to life,” Parton, 76, told People in a statement. “Years back I wrote a song ‘Makin’ Fun Ain’t Funny’ for my children’s album ‘I Believe In You.’ I wanted kids to understand how harmful bullying can be to someone.”

She said that Billy was the face of her pet product that launched earlier this year, as Deseret News reported.

“Since he’s a big star now, I knew a story with him at the center could help drive home important messages in a unique way,” she added. “I hope this is the first of many books with Billy.”

In the picture book, written by Parton and Erica S. Perl and illustrated by MacKenzie Haley, Billy loves baking to the beat of country music. But he stumbles on to bullies during his journey to become a big singer.

“He’ll need his favorite songs (‘Jowlene’ and ‘I Will Pawlways Love You,’ of course), a group of scrappy new friends, and his favorite country music star to regain self-confidence and be the star he always knew he could be,” according to the publisher’s website.

Meant for ages between 4 to 7, the book is available for preorder.

According to People, this is Parton’s third children’s book. “Coat of Many Colors” was released in 1994 and “I Am a Rainbow” in 2009. Meanwhile, Axios reported that the country star’s free book program in Ohio reached more than 360,0000 enrollments.