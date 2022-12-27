Country music star Zach Bryan drops surprise album, ‘All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster’

Rising country star Zach Bryan released an album as the perfect Christmas gift for his fans.

Billboard reported that Bryan’s latest album was recorded at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado in early November. The album, called “All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster,” marks his third release this year.

He took to social media to reveal his thoughts about the ticket pricing issues at concerts.

Who is Zach Bryan? Why is he speaking out against Ticketmaster?

The new album made its debut on Saturday. Bryan shared the news on Instagram and took a stand against high ticket prices.

“Seems there is a massive issue with fair ticket prices to live shows lately. I have met kids at my shows who have paid upwards of 400 bucks to be there and I’m done with it,” he said.

“I’ve decided to play a limited number of headline shows next year to which I’ve done all I can to make prices as cheap as possible and to prove to people tickets don’t have to cost $450 to see a good and honest show,” Bryan wrote, adding that he doesn’t have any control of ticketing at festivals.

“I am so tired of people saying things can’t be done about this massive issue while huge monopolies sit there stealing money from working class people,” Bryan said.

The 26-year-old musician promised a tour announcement soon. He isn’t the only musician who has been affected by Ticketmaster recently.

What’s going on with Ticketmaster?

According to CNN, Bruce Springsteen tickets sold for $4,000 to $5,000 in July because of Ticketmaster’s pricing policies. Later in November, Taylor Swift fans suffered the same fate while trying to buy tickets for “The Eras Tour.”

Ticketmaster faces a congressional hearing, an investigation by the Department of Justice and a lawsuit from angered Swifties, per The A.V. Club.

“I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could,” Swift said at the time, as Sarah Gambles reported for the Deseret News.

“It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them,” she said.

