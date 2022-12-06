‘Cheers’ actress Kirstie Alley dies at 71. Here’s a look back at her career

Actress Kirstie Alley, who starred in “Look Who’s Talking” and “Cheers,” died from cancer Monday at the age of 71, her children confirmed in a social media post.

“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” True and Lillie Parker wrote in a statement.

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead,” the statement continued. “As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

Here’s a timeline of Alley’s career, including her most well-known movies and TV shows, using information from IMDB:

