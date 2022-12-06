Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, December 6, 2022 | 
Entertainment

‘Cheers’ actress Kirstie Alley dies at 71. Here’s a look back at her career

By Hannah Murdock Hannah Murdock
SHARE ‘Cheers’ actress Kirstie Alley dies at 71. Here’s a look back at her career
Kirstie Alley attends the premiere of HBO’s “Girls” on Jan. 5, 2015, in New York. Alley died Monday, her children announced.

Kirstie Alley attends the premiere of HBO’s “Girls” on Jan. 5, 2015, in New York. Alley died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, her children announced.

Evan Agostini, Invision via Associated Press

Actress Kirstie Alley, who starred in “Look Who’s Talking” and “Cheers,” died from cancer Monday at the age of 71, her children confirmed in a social media post.

“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” True and Lillie Parker wrote in a statement.

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead,” the statement continued. “As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

Here’s a timeline of Alley’s career, including her most well-known movies and TV shows, using information from IMDB:

  • 1982: Alley stars in her first movie, Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan,” as Saavik, a Vulcan Starfleet officer.
  • 1987-93: Alley plays Rebecca Howe on “Cheers.” In 1991, she won an Emmy for her performance on the show.
  • 1989: Alley stars alongside John Travolta is the movie “Look Who’s Talking.”
  • 1995: “It Takes Two,” starring Alley, Steve Guttenberg and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, is released.
  • 1997-2000: Alley plays the lead in the sitcom “Veronica’s Closet.”
  • 1999: “Drop Dead Gorgeous,” starring Alley and Kirsten Dunst is released.
  • 2005: “Fat Actress,” a sitcom in which Alley plays a fictionalized version of herself, airs.
  • 2011: Alley competed on the 12th season of “Dancing with the Stars,” earning second place in the competition.
  • 2022: Alley appears on the singing competition “Masked Singer.”
Next Up In Entertainment
‘Phantom of the Opera’ star Quentin Oliver Lee has died at 34
He’s won 21 ‘Jeopardy!’ games. Here are 7 clues he’s missed
Will MrBeast be YouTube’s first billionaire?
Revisiting ‘White Christmas’: Does this 1954 Christmas classic still hold up?
When will ‘The Chosen’ begin streaming Season 3 episodes for free? Here’s the answer
John Legend last won ‘The Voice’ in 2019. Will one of these 3 singers give him another victory?