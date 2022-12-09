Why was ‘Wonder Woman 3’ canceled?

“Wonder Woman 3” is definitely not happening.

The Hollywood Reporter originally broke the news, reporting that Warner Bros. Pictures co-chairs and co-CEOs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy were the one to tell director Patty Jenkins the the film didn’t have room in the reimagined DC Universe.

But multiple sources told The Wrap that it wasn’t Warner Bros Discovery that made the call — Jenkins, who directed the first two installments of the franchise starring Gal Gadot, had “walked off the project after rejecting studio notes on her treatment.”

Whatever it may be, it appears that DC is cleaning the slate and starting fresh. James Gunn and Peter Safran were tapped to lead DC Studios, per Variety. Per the report, the duo is expected to unveil what it plans to do with the content in October.

Gunn took to Twitter to address The Hollywood Reporter story, saying that “some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven’t decided yet whether it’s true or not.”

He said that although the first month at DC has been fruitful, the work to build the next 10 years of stories will take time. Gunn and Safran knew they were setting into “a fractious environment both in the stories being told and in the audience itself.”

It came down to “an unavoidable transitional period” that would promise cohesiveness across all types of content, from gaming to television, Gunn said.

Most importantly, it would allow for more “creative possibilities and the opportunity to build upon what has worked in DC so far and to help rectify what has not,” “The Guardians of the Galaxy” director explained.

Per The Wrap, Warner Bros. is counting on Gadot to continue playing Wonder Woman, although it's unclear how the character will be approached under the new DC era.

The actress checked in with her fans on social media before news of “Wonder Woman 3” being shelved.

“A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman,” she wrote on Twitter. “I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU.”