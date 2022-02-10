How did Bob Saget die? Medical examiner reveals his cause of death

Actor and comedian Bob Saget’s death last month resulted from accidental head trauma, according to a family statement and a Florida medical examiner.

What happened: Saget was found dead in a hotel room at Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lake, on Jan. 9. The entertainer was 65.

No illicit drugs or toxins were found in his system, Dr. Joshua Stephany, chief medical examiner for Orange and Osceola counties, said in a statement reported by CBS News.

Stephany said Saget died from “blunt head trauma” and ruled it was an accident.

“His injuries were most likely incurred from an unwitnessed fall,” Stephany said.

A family statement explaining the autopsy results was distributed among the media.

“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep,” the statement said, according to Today.com. “No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

What to know: Saget was known as one of television’s most iconic dads, starring as Danny Tanner on “Full House.” In the years that followed, he performed standup comedy. He was also the voice of older Ted Mosby on the show “How I Met Your Mother.”

Saget was on tour when he died. He had performed in Ponte Vedra Beach, near Jacksonville, on Jan. 8.

Family members said they have been “overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful,” the statement said.